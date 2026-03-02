Who Will the Titans Pick? The Second Tour of the Mock Drafts

NASHVILLE – The NFL Combine is now in the rearview mirror.
Some things transpired last week – a reported trade, two players cut – that could impact the 2026 NFL Draft for the Titans.
So, who will the Titans take in the first round?
Well, let’s take our second tour of the mocks, and a look at what 20 draft analysts think the Titans will do with the fourth overall pick:
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Edge Rueben Bain, Miami
Nate Davis, USA Today: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: Edge Arvell Reese, Ohio State
Matt Maiocco, NBC Sports Bay Area: WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State
Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: Edge Arvell Reese, Ohio State
Patrick Finley, Chicago Sun Times: Edge Rueben Bain, Miami
Lou Scataglia, NFL Spin Zone: S Caleb Downs, Ohio State
Iain MacMillan, SI.com: Tackle Francis Mauigoa, Miami
Henry McKenna, FOX Sports: Edge David Bailey, Texas Tech
Cameron Sheath, Pro Football Network: WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State
Luke Easterling, Athlon Sports: Edge Rueben Bain, Miami
Garrett Podell, CBS Sports: Edge David Bailey, Texas Tech
Chris Gregory, Rotoballer: WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State
Richie Bradshaw, SI.com: Edge David Bailey, Texas Tech
Eric Froton, NBC Sports: WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: Edge Rueben Bain, Miami
Charles Davis, NFL.com: Edge David Bailey, Texas Tech
Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State
Matt Rooney, Beacher Report: Edge Rueben Bain, Miami
Dave Zangaro, NBC Sports Philadelphia: WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State
