Who Will the Titans Pick? Mock Draft Roundup 7.0

NASHVILLE – Welcome to April. The NFL Draft is later this month, and that’s no April Fools’ joke. So, who will the Titans pick? The Titans have the seventh overall pick, and still some holes to fill.
Let’s take our seventh tour of the mocks, and a look at what 25 draft analysts think the Titans will do:
Mel Kiper, ESPN: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Charles Davis, NFL.com: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Colin Cowherd, FOX Sports: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Mike Tannenbaum, ESPN: OT J.C. Latham, Alabama
Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame (at 4)
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Danny Kelly, The Ringer: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Phil Perry, NBC Sports Boston: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Eric Edholm, NFL.com: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Jason McIntyre, FOX Sports: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Walter Cherepinsky, Walter Football: Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Destin Adams, AtoZ Sports: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Travis May, AtoZ Sports: Edge Dallas Turner, Alabama
Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Matt Rooney, Bleacher Nation: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Eric Galko, CBS Sports: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
Brad Spielberger, Pro Football Focus: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Ben Standig, The Athletic: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Lou Scataglia, NFL Spin Zone: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
Steve Serby, NFL Post: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Chad Reuter, NFL.com: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Source: TennesseeTitans.com
More Sports News