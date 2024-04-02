Who Will the Titans Pick? Mock Draft Roundup 7.0

NASHVILLE – Welcome to April. The NFL Draft is later this month, and that’s no April Fools’ joke. So, who will the Titans pick? The Titans have the seventh overall pick, and still some holes to fill.

Let’s take our seventh tour of the mocks, and a look at what 25 draft analysts think the Titans will do:

Mel Kiper, ESPN: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Charles Davis, NFL.com: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Colin Cowherd, FOX Sports: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Mike Tannenbaum, ESPN: OT J.C. Latham, Alabama

Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame (at 4)

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Danny Kelly, The Ringer: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Phil Perry, NBC Sports Boston: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Eric Edholm, NFL.com: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Jason McIntyre, FOX Sports: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Walter Cherepinsky, Walter Football: Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Destin Adams, AtoZ Sports: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Travis May, AtoZ Sports: Edge Dallas Turner, Alabama

Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Matt Rooney, Bleacher Nation: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Eric Galko, CBS Sports: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

Brad Spielberger, Pro Football Focus: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Ben Standig, The Athletic: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Lou Scataglia, NFL Spin Zone: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

Steve Serby, NFL Post: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

