Who Will the Titans Pick? Mock Draft Roundup 5.0

NASHVILLE – NFL free agency is set to begin. The NFL Draft, meanwhile, is still six weeks away. The Titans have the seventh overall pick, and some holes to fill.

Free agency, of course, could change some of the team’s needs.

Before things heat up, let’s take our fifth tour of the mocks, and a look at what 30 draft analysts think the Titans will do:

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: WR Malik Nabers, LSU

Mel Kiper, ESPN: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: WR Rome, Odunze, Washington

C.J. Doon, Baltimore Sun: TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

Charles Davis: NFL Network: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Michael Rochman, The Game Day: WR Rome, Odunze, Washington

Danny Kelly, The Ringer: WR Malik Nabers, LSU

Will Brinson, CBS Sports: OT J.C. Latham, Alabama

Rob Maaddi, Associated Press: OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

Phil Perry, NBC Sports Boston: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports: OT Amarius Mims, Georgia

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: OT J.C. Latham, Alabama (at 11th)

Walter Cherepinski, Walter Football: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Luke Easterling, SI.com: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

J.P Acosta, SB Nation: TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

PJ Moran, Fantasy Pros: WR Malik Nabers, LSU

James Meche, ESPN: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Mike Sando, The Athletic: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

Tony Pauline, Sportskeeda: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

Lou Scataglia, NFL Spin Zone: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame (trade up to 4)

Glynn Morgan, NBC Sports Chicago: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Nick Suss, The Tennessean: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

Sam Farmer, Los Angeles Times: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

Steven Cheah, Barstool Sports: OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

Nate Davis, USA Today: OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Calvin Watkins, Dallas Morning News: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Adam Hill, Las Vegas Review-Journal: WR Rome Odunze, Washington

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

