Who Will the Titans Pick? Mock Draft Roundup 5.0

NASHVILLE – We’re now just days away from the official start of free agency.

Also this week, the Titans are wrapping up an early wave of early pre-draft visits.

The 2025 NFL Draft is now just over six weeks away.

So, who will the Titans take?

Well, let’s take our fifth tour of the mocks, and a look at what 30 draft analysts think the Titans will do with the first overall pick:

Mel Kiper, ESPN: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Charles Davis, CBS Sports: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Steve Serby, NY Post: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Travis May, A to Z Sports: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State

Eddie Brown, San Diego Union Tribune: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State

Ayrton Ostly, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: WR/DB Travis Hunter, Colorado

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Mike Sando, The Athletic: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Kyle Stackhouse, CBS Sports: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State (at No.3 after trade)

Destin Adams, A to Z Sports: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Matt Maiocco, NBC Sports Bay Area: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State

Walter Cherepinsky, Walter Football: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Pro Football Sports Network: OT Will Campbell, LSU (at pick No. 6 after trade)

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State

Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com: CB Travis Hunter, Colorado

Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Sam Farmer, Los Angeles Times: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Matt Rooney, Bleacher Nation: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State

Brendan Donahue, Sharp Football Analysis: CB Travis Hunter, Colorado

Rob Rang, FOX Sports: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Eric Edholm, NFL.com: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State

Joel Klatt, FOX Sports: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

Bob McManaman, Arizona Republic: CB Travis Hunter, Colorado

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State

Source: Tennesseetitans.com

More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email