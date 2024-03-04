Who Will the Titans Pick? Mock Draft Roundup 4.0

NASHVILLE – The NFL Combine is now in the rearview mirror. Now, the countdown is on to the NFL Draft. The Titans have the seventh overall pick, and some holes to fill.

Let’s take our fourth tour of the mocks and a look at what 25 draft analysts think the Titans will do:

Mel Kiper, ESPN: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: WR Rome, Odunze, Washington

Matt Rooney, Bleacher Nation: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

Jeremy Bissett, NFL Draft Scout: Edge Dallas Turner, Alabama

Malik Vosburg, Daily Press: WR Malik Nabers, LSU

Robert Lorge, Rotoballer: WR Malik Nabers, LSU

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Walter Cherepinski, Walter Football: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports: OT J.C. Latham, Alabama

Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Bob McManaman, Arizona Republic: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Steve Serby, New York Post: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

C.J. Doon, Baltimore Sun: WR Malik Nabers, LSU

Adam Hill, Las Vegas Review-Journal: WR Rome Odunze, Washington

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Brad Biggs, Chicago Tribune: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Lou Scataglia, NFL Spin Zone: WR Malik Nabers, LSU

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

Luke Easterling, SI.com: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Steven Cheah, Barstool Sports: OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Eddie Brown, San Diego Union Tribune: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

Phil Perry, NBC Sports Boston: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Glynn Morgan, NBC Sports Chicago: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Joel Klatt, FOX Sports: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Hayden Winks, Underdog Fantasy: WR Malik Nabers, LSU

Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

Dan Parr NFL.com: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

More Sports News