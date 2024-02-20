Who Will the Titans Pick? Mock Draft Roundup 2.0

NASHVILLE – February 19, 2024 – The Senior Bowl is in the rearview mirror. Next up is the NFL Combine, next week in Indianapolis, Indiana.
The Titans have the seventh overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. At this point, it’s impossible to know which players will be available when they’re on the clock. But that doesn’t mean it’s too early to start looking at the mock drafts.
So, who will the Titans take?
Let’s take our second tour of the mocks and a look at what 20 draft analysts think the Titans will do.
- Mel Kiper, ESPN: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
- Steve Serby, New York Post: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
- C.J. Doon, Baltimore Sun: WR Malik Nabers, LSU
- Adam Hill, Las Vegas Review-Journal: WR Rome Odunze, Washington
- Walter Cherepinski, Walter Football: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
- Eddie Brown, San Diego Union Tribune: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
- Phil Perry, NBC Sports Boston: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
- Dan Parr, NFL.com: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
- Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
- Glynn Morgan, NBC Sports Chicago: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
- Nick Klopsis, Newsday: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
- Steven Cheah, Barstool Sports: OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
- Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
- Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
- Dane Brugler, The Athletic: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
- Joel Klatt, FOX Sports: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
- Matt Rooney, Bleacher Nation: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
- Chad Reuter, NFL.com: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
- Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
- Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
Source: TennesseeTitans.com
More Sports News