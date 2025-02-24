Who Will the Titans Pick? Mock Draft 3.0

NASHVILLE – The NFL Combine is this week in Indianapolis. On Tuesday, Titans GM Mike Borgonzi and Coach Brian Callahan will speak to reporters, and they’ll tell you which player the team is picking in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Just kidding. We all know that’s not happening.
So, who will the Titans take?
Well, let’s take our third tour of the mocks, and a look at what 25 draft analysts think the Titans will do with the first overall pick:
Mel Kiper, ESPN: QB Cam Ward, Miami
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: QB Cam Ward, Miami
Ayrton Ostly, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: QB Cam Ward, Miami
Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State
Dane Brugler, The Athletic: QB Cam Ward, Miami
Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com: CB Travis Hunter, Colorado
Nick Suss, The Tennessean: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State
Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports: QB Cam Ward, Miami
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State
Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State
Brendan Donahue, Sharp Football Analysis: CB Travis Hunter, Colorado
Joe Schad, Palm Beach Post: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State
Rob Rang, FOX Sports: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State
Chad Reuter, NFL.com: QB Cam Ward, Miami
Eric Edholm, NFL.com: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State
Joel Klatt, FOX Sports: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
Bob McManaman, Arizona Republic: CB Travis Hunter, Colorado
Walter Cherepinsky, Walter Football: QB Cam Ward, Miami
Eddie Brown, San Diego Union Tribune: CB Travis Hunter, Colorado
Max Chadwick, Pro Football Focus: CB Travis Hunter, Colorado
Ryan Novozinsky, NJ.com: CB Travis Hunter, Colorado
Matthew Cannata, Pro Football Network: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
Nick Baumgartner, The Athletic: Edge Abdul Carter, The Athletic
Source: Tennesseetitans.com
