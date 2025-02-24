Who Will the Titans Pick? Mock Draft 3.0

NASHVILLE – The NFL Combine is this week in Indianapolis. On Tuesday, Titans GM Mike Borgonzi and Coach Brian Callahan will speak to reporters, and they’ll tell you which player the team is picking in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Just kidding. We all know that’s not happening.

So, who will the Titans take?

Well, let’s take our third tour of the mocks, and a look at what 25 draft analysts think the Titans will do with the first overall pick:

Mel Kiper, ESPN: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Ayrton Ostly, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com: CB Travis Hunter, Colorado

Nick Suss, The Tennessean: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State

Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State

Brendan Donahue, Sharp Football Analysis: CB Travis Hunter, Colorado

Joe Schad, Palm Beach Post: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State

Rob Rang, FOX Sports: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Eric Edholm, NFL.com: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State

Joel Klatt, FOX Sports: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

Bob McManaman, Arizona Republic: CB Travis Hunter, Colorado

Walter Cherepinsky, Walter Football: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Eddie Brown, San Diego Union Tribune: CB Travis Hunter, Colorado

Max Chadwick, Pro Football Focus: CB Travis Hunter, Colorado

Ryan Novozinsky, NJ.com: CB Travis Hunter, Colorado

Matthew Cannata, Pro Football Network: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

Nick Baumgartner, The Athletic: Edge Abdul Carter, The Athletic

Source: Tennesseetitans.com

