Who Will the Titans Pick in Tonight’s NFL Draft?

PITTSBURGH – The NFL Draft is finally here.
So, who will the Titans select with the fourth overall pick?
The NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday night here in the Steel City.
Leading up to this year’s draft, we took our final tour of the mock drafts to see what over 150 predictors think the Titans will do.
In all, TennesseeTitans.com tallied predictions from sportswriters, broadcasters, radio hosts, celebs, former players and more to see what they think the Titans will do.
Many folks were thinking along the same lines as CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz, who lives in Nashville.
“I would like for the Titans to go add a significant skill player,” Nantz said via email. “Would be happy to see some Love in the backfield!”
Plenty of folks picked Love in here, but there is some variety in here as well.
Below is a look at all the picks.
Thanks to everyone who took part …
Jim Nantz, CBS Sports, Nashville resident: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Warren Moon, former Oilers QB, Hall of Famer: Edge Arvell Reese, Ohio State
Turron Davenport, ESPN, drip king: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Paul Kuharsky, PaulKuharsky.com: Edge David Bailey, Texas Tech
Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State
Dane Brugler, The Athletic: Edge David Bailey, Texas Tech
Nate Bargatze, comedian: “The Notre Dame RB!! No brainer.”
Taylor Lewan, former Titans lineman, Bussin’ With the Boys: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame (if not, trade w Dallas for 12 & 20)
Will Compton, former Titans LB, Bussin’ With the Boys: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Chris Johnson, former Titans RB, Smash & Dash podcast: WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State (after trade back)
LenDale White, former Titans RB, Smash & Dash podcast: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Keith Bulluck, former Titans LB, Just Love Coffee Café owner: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Pacman Jones, former Titans cornerback, Politely Raw! podcast: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Jelly Roll, entertainer, Titans fan: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Vince Gill, country music singer-songwriter: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Joe Dubin, BigJoeontheGo.com, 102.5-The Game, 3x-Emmy winner: Edge David Bailey, Texas Tech
Teresa Walker, Associated Press, TSWA Hall of Famer: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Nick Suss, The Tennessean, The Group Chat sitcom: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Gentry Estes, The Tennessean: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
John Glennon, Nashville Post, Virginia grad: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State
Pete Weber, Preds broadcaster: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
David Boclair, Nashville Banner, Tammy’s husband: Edge David Bailey, Texas Tech
Easton Freeze, AtoZ Sports (loves to remind you he’s 3 of 4 on these): RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Buck Reising, 104.5-FM, once wore a salmon jumpsuit to Titans practice: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State
Sam Phalen, Survivor legend: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State
Joe Rexrode, The Athletic, 102.5-FM: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Jason McCourty, former Titan, ESPN, CBS Sports: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Harry Douglas, former Titans WR, ESPN: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State
Clay Travis, Outkick: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Jonathan Hutton, Outkick: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Chad Withrow, Outkick: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Chord Overstreet, actor/musician: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
James Roday, actor: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Peter Schrager, ESPN: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State
Marty Smith, ESPN: “I lean OT Francis Mauigoa, but (the Titans) will take RB Jeremiyah Love.”
Steve Smith, Sr., former Panthers WR: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Ben Arthur, FOX Sports: Edge David Bailey, Texas Tech
Delanie Walker, former Titans TE: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Marc Mariani, former Titans Pro Bowler: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Rhett Bryan, Titans Radio: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Terry McCormick, Main Street Media: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Blaine Bishop, former Titan, 104.5-FM: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State
Jared Stillman, wedding officiant, Stillman and Co., SIRIUS XM Mad Dog Sports Radio: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State
Ramon Foster, 104.5-FM, former Vol, Steelers lineman: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State
Brent Dougherty, 104.5-FM: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Dawn Davenport, 104.5-FM, ESPN, Auburn volleyball alum: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State
Ron Slay, 104.5-FM, SEC Network, Pearl-Cohn/UT legend: Jeremiyah Styles (combo of Love and Sonny)
Lucas Panzika, 104.5-FM: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Will Boling, 104.5-FM: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Kirby Allen Kirby, 104.5-FM, Pepsi drinker: S Caleb Downs, Ohio State
Robert Walsh, 104.5-FM: FB Max Bredeson, Michigan
Rich Pharris, 104.5-FM: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Joseph Bonanno, 104.5-FM: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Ross Johnston, 104.5-FM: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
George Walker, Associated Press, fellow July 3 birthday guy: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Katy Morgan, WZTV FOX 17 meteorologist, mother of twins: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Chase McCabe, 102.5-FM, Ricky Merritt’s sidekick: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Mickey Ryan, formerly 104.5-FM, now Lipscomb, Audrey and Rabble’s dad: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State
Willie Daunic, 102.5-FM, Preds play-by-play man, former Vandy hoopster: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State
Derrick Mason, former Titan, 102.5-FM: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Dr. Kevin Dyson, Titans Miracle Man, Titans Radio: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State
Robert Brazile, former Oilers LB, Hall of Famer: Edge David Bailey, Texas Tech
Robby Stanley, 102.5-FM: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Caroline Fenton, YahooSports, SXM College, just married: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Ian Saffar, 102.5-FM: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
David Reed, WSM: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Mike Patton, Host/Producer Touring the AFC South: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Courtlandt Griffin, The Halftime Show: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Mike Organ, The Tennessean, TSWA Hall of Famer: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Maurice Patton, MainStreetMedia, TSWA Hall of Famer: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Matt Rogers, Titans PA announcer: WR Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana (at 12 after trade with Dallas)
T-Rac: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Braden Gall, 440 Sports: Edge David Bailey, Texas Tech
Chris Sanders, former Titan, 102.5-FM, FOX17 analyst: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Brad Hopkins, former Titan, SIRIUSXM: Edge Rueben Bain, Miami (after trade back to 7)
Nick Frazier, aka Dr. Crane, 102.5-The Game, Father Ryan grad: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Zach Bingham, AtoZ Sports: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Austin Stanley, AtoZ Sports: RB Jeremyiahhhhhhh 🫶, Notre Dame
Austin Huff, Founder Korked Bats, us99Chicago, sock enthusiast: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Cory Curtis, WKRN-TV: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Julian Mininsohn, WKRN-TV: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Kendall Lanier, WKRN-TV: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Davis Nolan, longtime WKRN-TV meteorologist: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Chris Harris, WSMV-TV: Edge David Bailey, Texas Tech
Lauren Walsh, WSMV-TV: Edge Rueben Bain, Miami
Janyre Cooper, WSMV-TV: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Steve Layman, WTVF-TV: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Jon Burton, WTVF-TV, WNSR-560, former wrestler: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Bob “Koos” Kusek, WTVF-TV, EBay expert: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Brian McKeegan, WTVF-TV: Edge Rueben Bain, Miami (trade back)
Jill Jelnick, WZTV FOX-17, Game Changers podcast, former ECU softball star: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Tyler Rowland, @TicTacTitans, Locked on Titans podcast: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
John McClain, in 50th season covering NFL in Houston: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Greg Pogue, veteran sportswriter/radio host, Brewers fan, jazz enthusiast: LB Sonny Styles (after trade)
Darren McFarland, longtime Nashville voice: Edge David Bailey, Texas Tech
Justin McFarland, FOX 17: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Patton Cook, former WNSR 560-AM, now Ravenwood High teacher: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Bill King, WNSR 560-AM, Dodgers fan: Edge David Bailey, Texas Tech
Rudy Kalis, longtime WSMV sports anchor: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Hope Hines, longtime WTVF sports anchor: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Mike Herndon, columnist PaulKuharsky.com: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Kayla Anderson, @SacTown1140: Edge David Bailey, Texas Tech
JT Ruhnke, A to Z Sports, @HotReadPod producer: Edge Arvell Reese, Ohio State
Ricky Merritt, Broadway boss, Chase McCabe’s bodyguard: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Brant Douglas, SiriusXM’s NFL Network game day reporter: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Justin Melo, NFL Draft on SI, Titan Sized, Titans of the South author: Edge Arvell Reese, Ohio State
George Plaster, WNSR 560-FM: Edge David Bailey, Texas Tech
Mitch Firkins, tattooed superfan, beer drinker: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Joe Hunk, 99.7 ESPN Huntsville, mohawk man: Edge Arvell Reese, Ohio State
Greg Arias, WHIN Sports director: Edge David Bailey, Texas Tech
Kevin Ingram, broadcaster and impersonator: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Brett Batchelor, WBRC News, formerly 104-5, Montevallo golf: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Jack McPherson, Bussin’ With the Boys: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Jimmy Morris, Music City Miracles: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Johnny “Ballpark” Franks, Franks Media Group: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Robert Greenlaw, Broadway Sports, OurCole Pod: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
James Foster, No Flags Film: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Jake Robertson, Morning Glory Podcast: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State
Jonathan Shaffer, Big D & Bubba Show: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Drew Beatty, PaulKuharsky.com contributor: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Wes Wisely, Broadway Sports/@TitansStats: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Stoney Keeley, SoBrosNetwork/@FWordsPod: OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami
Michael Bishop, Titan Upload Network/Roundtable Sports: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Jonathan Miller, AllThingsTitans: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Sal Manfredi, @salmanfredi, @SickPodTitans: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Blaine Kellar, Main Street Media: Edge Rueben Bain, Miami
Vincent, @LuckyLombardi, SickPodTitans: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Justin Graver, @Titansfilmroom, Music City Audible Podcast: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Zach Lyons, Blaine & Zach, 104.5-FM: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Mike Moraitis, The Sporting News: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Will Lomas, Titan Sized: Edge Arvell Reese, Ohio State
Thom Abraham, WNSR 560-AM, 97.7 ESPN Huntsville: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Jackson Weber, The Titan Report Podcast: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Brad Steele, Two Tone Talk: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Alex Fernandez, Mr. Titan: Edge Rueben Bain, Miami
Rob Naylor, Titans Uni Tracker: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Austin Nelson, 2ndandVictory: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Michael Rositano @TitansRossi, Titan Upload Network: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
SuperHorn, Broadway Sports: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Tyler King, 615 Podcast: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Albert Breer, MMQB: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Greg McElroy, ESPN: Edge Rueben Bain, Miami
Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State
Chris Simms, Pro Football Talk: Edge David Bailey, Texas Tech
Joel Klatt, FOX Sports: OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami
Matt Maiocco, NBC Sports Bay area: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State
Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Jordan Reid, ESPN: Edge David Bailey, Texas Tech
Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State
Leger Douzable, CBS Sports, former Titan: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State
Benjamin Allbright, KOA Colorado: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State
Tony Grossi, TheLandOnDemand.com, 850ESPN Cleveland: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Matt Miller, ESPN: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Edge Arvell Reese, Ohio State
Tony Pauline, EssentiallySports.com: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State
Rob Rang, FOX Sports: Edge Arvell Reese, Ohio State
GM Mike Borgonzi, Titans:
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