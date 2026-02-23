Who Will the Titans Pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

NASHVILLE – The NFL Combine is this week in Indianapolis.
Titans HC Robert Saleh and GM Mike Borgonzi will speak to reporters in the coming days, along with the top prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft. Workouts will take place later in the week.
So, who will the Titans take?
Well, let’s take our first tour of the mocks, and a look at what 20 draft analysts think the Titans will do with the fourth overall pick:
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: Edge Rueben Bain, Miami
Charles Davis, NFL.com: Edge David Bailey, Texas Tech
Patrick Flowers, Bleacher Nation: Edge Rueben Bain, Miami
Easton Freeze, A to Z Sports: Edge Arvell Reese, Ohio State
Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports: Edge Rueben Bain, Miami
Cody Williamson, Fansided: Edge Arvell Reese, Ohio State
Luke Easterling, Athlon Sports: Edge David Bailey, Texas Tech
Phil Perry, NBC Sports Boston: Edge David Bailey, Texas Tech
Todd McShay, The McShay Report: Edge David Bailey, Texas Tech
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: Edge Arvell Reese, Ohio State
Steve Serby, New York Post: Edge Bailey, Texas Tech
Justin Melo, The Draft Network: Edge Arvell Reese, Ohio State
Eddie Brown, San Diego Union Tribute: Edge Rueben Bain, Miami
Dan Parr, NFL.com: Edge David Bailey, Texas Tech
Rob Rang, FOX Sports: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State
Field Yates, ESPN: Edge David Bailey, Texas Tech
Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Edge David Bailey, Texas Tech
Joel Klatt, FOX Sports: Edge Rueben Bain, Miami
Michael Renner, CBS Sports: Edge David Bailey, Texas Tech
Travis May, A to Z Sports: Edge Arvell Reese, Ohio State
Please join our FREE Newsletter