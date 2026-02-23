Who Will the Titans Pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

NASHVILLE – The NFL Combine is this week in Indianapolis.

Titans HC Robert Saleh and GM Mike Borgonzi will speak to reporters in the coming days, along with the top prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft. Workouts will take place later in the week.

So, who will the Titans take?

Well, let’s take our first tour of the mocks, and a look at what 20 draft analysts think the Titans will do with the fourth overall pick:

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: Edge Rueben Bain, Miami

Charles Davis, NFL.com: Edge David Bailey, Texas Tech

Patrick Flowers, Bleacher Nation: Edge Rueben Bain, Miami

Easton Freeze, A to Z Sports: Edge Arvell Reese, Ohio State

Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports: Edge Rueben Bain, Miami

Cody Williamson, Fansided: Edge Arvell Reese, Ohio State

Luke Easterling, Athlon Sports: Edge David Bailey, Texas Tech

Phil Perry, NBC Sports Boston: Edge David Bailey, Texas Tech

Todd McShay, The McShay Report: Edge David Bailey, Texas Tech

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: Edge Arvell Reese, Ohio State

Steve Serby, New York Post: Edge Bailey, Texas Tech

Justin Melo, The Draft Network: Edge Arvell Reese, Ohio State

Eddie Brown, San Diego Union Tribute: Edge Rueben Bain, Miami

Dan Parr, NFL.com: Edge David Bailey, Texas Tech

Rob Rang, FOX Sports: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Field Yates, ESPN: Edge David Bailey, Texas Tech

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Edge David Bailey, Texas Tech

Joel Klatt, FOX Sports: Edge Rueben Bain, Miami

Michael Renner, CBS Sports: Edge David Bailey, Texas Tech

Travis May, A to Z Sports: Edge Arvell Reese, Ohio State Source: Tennesseetitans.com More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email