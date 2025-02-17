Who Will the Titans Pick? A Second Tour of the Mock Drafts

NASHVILLE – The Shrine Bowl and the Senior Bowl are both in the rear-view mirror. The NFL Combine is up next. The Titans currently have the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
So, who will the Titans take?
Let’s take our second tour of the mocks, and a look at what 25 draft analysts think the Titans will do.
Mel Kiper, ESPN: QB Cam Ward, Miami
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State
Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com: CB Travis Hunter, Colorado
Rob Rang, FOX Sports: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State
Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
Dane Brugler, The Athletic: QB Cam Ward, Miami
Chad Reuter, NFL.com: QB Cam Ward, Miami
Eric Edholm, NFL.com: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State
Joel Klatt, FOX Sports: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
Bob McManaman, Arizona Republic: CB Travis Hunter, Colorado
Dan Parr, NFL.com: QB Cam Ward, Miami
Phil Perry, NBC Sports Boston: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: QB Cam Ward, Miami
Walter Cherepinsky, Walter Football: QB Cam Ward, Miami
Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
Eddie Brown, San Diego Union Tribune: CB Travis Hunter, Colorado
Sam Russell, Bleacher Nation: QB Cam Ward, Miami
Matt Rooney, Bleacher Nation: Edge Abdul Carter, Miami
Max Chadwick, Pro Football Focus: CB Travis Hunter, Colorado
Ryan Novozinsky, NJ.com: CB Travis Hunter, Colorado
Christian Booher, SI,com: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State
Matthew Cannata, Pro Football Network: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
JP Acosta, Super Bowl Nation: QB Cam Ward, Miami
Joe Schad, Palm Beach Post: QB Cam Ward, Miami
Nick Baumgartner, The Athletic: Edge Abdul Carter, The Athletic
Source: Tennesseetitans.com
