Who was the Biggest Winner of the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards?

Shania Twain hosted the “People’s Choice Country Awards,” which celebrated the year’s greatest accomplishments in music, honored industry luminaries, and featured magnetic performances. The show aired on NBC and Peacock on Thursday, Sept. 26 from the world-famous Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.
Miranda Lambert received the Country Icon Award for her decades-long career, during which she’s built an authentic, female-forward brand of country that has shaped the industry. In her acceptance speech, she acknowledged that it’s been a lot of “years, beers, tears and Tito’s, if [she’s] being honest.”
After performing his hit song “Fiddle in the Band” earlier in the show, Kane Brown was honored with the Country Champion Award for his passion for service and groundbreaking contributions to the country music industry and beyond.
The show also featured performances from country superstars Brad Paisley, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady A, mgk, Parker McCollum and The War And Treaty.
Morgan Wallen was the biggest winner of the night, receiving four awards: Artist of the Year, Social Country Star of 2024, Song of the Year, and The Concert Tour of 2024. See the complete list of winners below.
THE PEOPLE’S ARTIST OF 2024
Morgan Wallen
THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2024
Lainey Wilson
THE MALE ARTIST OF 2024
Luke Combs
THE GROUP/DUO OF 2024
Dan + Shay
THE NEW ARTIST OF 2024
Shaboozey
THE SOCIAL COUNTRY STAR OF 2024
Morgan Wallen
THE SONG OF 2024
“I Had Some Help”
Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen
Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Austin Post, Chandler Paul Walters, Ernest Smith, Hoskins, Louis Bell, Morgan Wallen, Ryan Vojtesak
THE FEMALE SONG OF 2024
“Austin (Boots Stop Workin’)”
Dasha
Songwriters: Adam Wendler, Anna Dasha Novotny, Cheyenne Rose Arnspiger, Kenneth Travis Heidelman
THE MALE SONG OF 2024
“Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma (From Twisters: The Album)”
Luke Combs
Songwriters: Jessi Alexander, Jonathan Singleton, Luke Combs
THE GROUP/DUO SONG OF 2024
“Different About You”
Old Dominion
Songwriters: Brad Tursi, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Zach Crowell
THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2024
“I Remember Everything”
Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves
Songwriters: Kacey Musgraves, Zach Bryan
THE COVER SONG OF 2024
“Sun to Me”
mgk
Songwriter: Zach Bryan
THE CROSSOVER SONG OF 2024
“Lonely Road”
mgk feat. Jelly Roll
Songwriters: Bill Danoff, Brandon Allen, Colson Baker, John Denver, Mary Danoff, Nick Long, Steve Basil, Taffy Nivert Danoff, Travis Barker
THE NEW ARTIST SONG OF 2024
“A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Shaboozey
Songwriters: Collins Obinna Chibueze, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Mark Williams, Nevin Sastry, Sean Cook
THE STORYTELLER SONG OF 2024
“Dirt Cheap”
Cody Johnson
Songwriter: Josh Phillips
THE ALBUM OF 2024
Fathers & Sons
Luke Combs
THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2024
“Miles On It”
Marshmello & Kane Brown
THE CONCERT TOUR OF 2024
One Night At A Time 2024
Morgan Wallen
Please join our FREE Newsletter