Who Should See an Eye Care Specialist? | Eye Care Center of TN

Good vision is something we often take for granted. But as anyone who’s ever lost their contacts, developed cataracts, or experienced some level of vision impairment can tell you, eyesight is truly a wonderful gift that should never be taken for granted. If you or someone in your family is experiencing vision problems, the ophthalmologists and optometrists at the Eye Care Center of Tennessee are here to help.

Who Should See an Eye Care Specialist?

If you are experiencing any vision difficulties or health issues affecting the eyes, it’s always recommended to see a specialized health provider. An appointment may be recommended for:

  • Anybody with eye symptoms or blurred vision
  • School-age children
  • Adults over the age of 60
  • Anybody with health issues that affect the eye, such as diabetes

Specialized Vision Care for the Whole Family

Physicians at The Eye Care Center of Tennessee provide care for a wide range of vision disorders and diseases of the eye. Learn more about services here. Some special interests and areas of expertise include:

  • Corneal diseases, corneal transplantation, cataracts, Fuchs’ dystrophy, keratoconus, dry eyes, herpetic keratitis, corneal infectious disease, ocular surface growths and cancers, glaucoma, laser treatments, diabetic retinopathy
  • Diabetic eye exams, dry eye treatment, macular degeneration diagnosis and management, cataract diagnosis and treatment, amblyopia/strabismus correction, and treatment and management of glaucoma, along with other various visual diseases
  • Cataract surgery including toric and multifocal lens implants, corneal transplantation including penetrating, keratoplasty, DSAEK, and DMEK, refractive surgery including LASIK and PRK

10% Off Glasses and Contacts | Ends May 31

Now through May 31, Eye Care Center of Tennessee is offering 10% off glasses and contacts when you book an appointment at the Burkitt Commons with special code ECC2021. To book your appointment, visit https://www.eyecarecenteroftn.com/request-appointment.html or call 615-709-2700.

