Who Owned The Night in Battle Between Nolensville and Spring Hill?

The Nolensville Knights hosted a battle with the Spring Hill Raiders in week 3. While the Knights were coming off a close win against Watertown in week 2, Spring Hill was trying to turn things around after losing to Summit last week.

The Knights took an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter. Then they would add to it in the second quarter with another touchdown.

Spring Hill would answer with a touchdown of their own to make it 14-7. However, Nolensville would score again in the first half to get it back to a 14 point lead before halftime. The score at half would be Nolensville 21 and Spring Hill 7.

Nolensville would add to their lead with a touchdown in the third to make it 28-7. On the following drive Nolensville would also get a safety to make it 30-7.

Spring Hill would add another late touchdown to make it 30-14, but ultimately it wasn’t enough for a comeback.

The Knights controlled the game from start to finish as they move to 2-1 on the season. As for Spring Hill, they move to 0-3 and look to next week to get their first win in 2020.

