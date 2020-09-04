Who Got Shutout in Summit vs Columbia Central?

The Summit Spartans are on the road again in week 3 after winning their home opener last week against Spring Hill. The Spartans enter play at 2-0 on the season as they will take on Columbia Central.

Summit got the scoring going early with a touchdown run in the first quarter. They would miss the PAT though to make it a 6-0 lead.

The Spartans would explode in the second quarter and add 29 total points to give them a 35-0 lead at halftime.

The second half was a hard battle in which neither team could pull in their favor. The second half remained scoreless which helped the Spartans more than Columbia Central.

Summit continues to impress as they win tonight to make it three straight wins to start the year.

