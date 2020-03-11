The World Health Organization (WHO) declared Wednesday that the coronavirus crisis is now a pandemic, reports Associated Press.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who heads the U.N. agency, said the WHO is “deeply concerned by the alarming levels of spread and severity” of the outbreak. He also expressed concern about “the alarming levels of inaction.”
“We have, therefore, made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterized as a pandemic,” he said at a briefing in Geneva.
“All countries can still change the course of this pandemic. If countries detect, test, treat, isolate, trace and mobilize their people in the response,” Tedros said.
The virus is spreading globally. Here is a sample of the confirmed cases in some of the impacted countries:
China – 80,795
Italy – 10,149
Iran – 9,000
Korea 7,755
Spain 2,174
France 1,784
Germany 1,629
United States 983
In Tennessee, there are 7 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Read more from the Associated Press here.
Read Related Coronavirus Stories
- Coronavirus Case Detected in Williamson County
- TDH Confirms 7 Cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee
- List of Canceled or Postponed Events Due to Tornado & Coronavirus Concerns
- Williamson Medical Center Issues No Visitor Policy