Whit’s Frozen Custard to Open in Spring Hill

By
Donna Vissman
-
Whit's Frozen Custard
photo from Whit's Frozen Custard

Whit’s Frozen Custard will soon open in Spring Hill.

Whit’s website states, “Coming Soon, our Whit’s Frozen Custard of Spring Hill, TN will offer our community a taste of happiness! We are excited to open our doors and look forward to proudly making our freshly made frozen custard every day, all day.”

The new custard spot will be located at 4886 Port Royal Road, Spring Hill.

Whit’s opened its first Tennessee location at Berry Farms in 2016. They serve vanilla and chocolate each day with a rotating menu of other flavors. They offer scoops, milkshakes, and the Whitser, where you can add toppings to your chosen flavor to create your own special dish.

We reached out to the Spring Hill location, the anticipated open date is the week of March 20th.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
Previous articlePepe Aguilar to Bring Tour to Bridgestone Arena
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here