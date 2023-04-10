Whit’s Frozen Custard Opens Today in Spring Hill

Whit's Frozen Custard
photo by Michael Carpenter

Whit’s Frozen Custard will open today in Spring Hill.

Whit’s shared on social media, “We will be opening our Spring Hill location this MONDAY, April 10, at 11:00 am!”

The new custard spot is located at 4886 Port Royal Road, Spring Hill. They also shared, “This location will have a multi-phase opening strategy. Unfortunately, we are not able to use our drive-thru lane as an actual drive-thru. So, we are making it a walk-up order/pick-up concept. BUT windows… have reallllly long wait times. So for now, we will have our to-go ordering area through the front door and will be creating an open gathering space in the drive thru lane soon!”

Hours of operation will be 11 am – 9 pm, seven days a week. Find the latest updates on Whit’s Frozen Custard Facebook page here. 

Whit’s opened its first Tennessee location at Berry Farms in 2016. They serve vanilla and chocolate each day with a rotating menu of other flavors. They offer scoops, milkshakes, and the Whitser, where you can add toppings to your chosen flavor to create your own special dish.

