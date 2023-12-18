Whitney’s Cookies to Hold Ribbon Cutting For Franklin Store

Whitney Miller, the winner of FOX TV’s MasterChef (Season 1) and the founder of popular gourmet cookie company Whitney’s Cookies, has announced a ribbon cutting for her first permanent storefront location in historic downtown Franklin, Tennessee. The ceremony will take place Tuesday, December 19th at 11:00 a.m. at 100 4th Avenue North (at Main Street). Whitney’s Cookies is also available for nationwide shipping at www.WhitneysCookies.co.

The Whitney’s Cookies ribbon-cutting event will feature free samples and a meet and greet with Whitney from 11:00 a.m. until 1 p.m.

In 2010, at just 22 years old, Whitney was declared the winner of the hit reality cooking show hosted by Gordon Ramsay. It was on this journey that her notoriety for sweets began, as she was quickly deemed the “Pastry Princess” for her proficiency with desserts. Since winning the show, she has traveled the globe, cooking in the world’s most exclusive kitchens and appearing alongside celebrity chefs such as Guy Fieri, Curtis Stone, and Buddy Valastro.

Whitney’s celebrity clientele has included Chip and Joanna Gaines, Tim Tebow, Willie Robertson, Jase & Missy Robertson, Rascal Flatts, and many more, and notable names like Jessica Simpson and Reese Witherspoon have become some of Whitney’s Cookies’ best customers.

Store hours are Monday- Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.; and Sunday 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

For more information on Whitney’s Cookies, visit www.WhitneysCookies.co.