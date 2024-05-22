Whitney’s Cookies & Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman Partner on Summer Cookie

Whitney’s Cookies, the popular gourmet cookie company founded by MasterChef winner Whitney Miller, is excited to announce a summer cookie collaboration with Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman. Available now for pre-order, a portion of the proceeds from each cookie box will go to support the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

Schlapman and Chef Whitney combined their talents to create a taste of the South with their Lemon Blueberry Tea Cake Cookie. From the tangy flavor of lemon to the sweet blueberries, this cookie combines family traditions and Southern flavors. This special collaboration cookie was inspired by Kimberly’s two favorite desserts, her mama’s tea cakes (cookie) and lemon blueberry cobbler. Chef Whitney combined these flavors into a lemon cookie made with fresh squeezed lemon juice and lemon zest, studded with sweet jewels of chewy dried blueberries, and finished with a crunchy cobbler crumble.

Available for nationwide shipping, the cookies come packaged in a limited-release custom cookie box and includes four Lemon Blueberry Tea Cake Cookies and one of each of Kimberly’s favorite Whitney’s Cookies flavors: Brownie Cookie and Celebration Sprinkles Cookie. This exclusive collaboration is available for pre-order only until June 3rd (or until sold out).

Schlapman reaction to the cookie: “It’s gorgeous! The lemon flavor hits you immediately and then the blueberry pops. The combo is magic. So yummy! The texture is just like my mama’s tea cakes.”

“Kimberly loves our cookies,” says Chef Whitney. “She is so down-to-earth and fits our brand really well. She brings people joy through her music and her cooking. We bring people joy with our cookies. We hope to both bring people joy through our collaboration cookie.”

The pre-order window is May 21st through June 3rd. For more information or to place an order, visit WhitneysCookies.co.

