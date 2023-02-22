White Truffle Menu is Back at Shake Shack

Shake Shack has always been passionate about creating delicious burgers, fries, and shakes from the best ingredients available. Now they’re adding truffles into the mix for an extra burst of flavor that will tantalize your taste buds like never before.

The White Truffle Menu will be available in Shacks on February 10, but Shack fans can use the Shack App to snag exclusive early access starting February 8!

Check out what’s on the menu:

White Truffle Burger

Fontina cheeseburger topped with real white truffle sauce made with Regalis organic white truffle oil, and our crispy sweet onions on a toasted potato bun

White Truffle ‘Shroom Burger

Crisp-fried portobello mushroom filled with melted muenster and cheddar cheeses, topped with real white truffle sauce made with Regalis organic white truffle oil, and shredded lettuce on a toasted potato bun

Parmesan Fries with White Truffle Sauce

Crispy crinkle cuts topped with parmesan cheese and served with real white truffle sauce made with Regalis organic white truffle oil

