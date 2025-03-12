White Castle Retail Chicken Rings Lineup Now Includes Ranch

March 10, 2025 – White Castle Frozen Chicken Rings have expanded their lineup to include a delicious ranch-seasoned ring, now available in the frozen aisle of retailers. This exciting new flavor comes just in time for National Ranch Day on March 10.

The new White Castle Ranch Chicken Rings feature a tangy blend of herbs and spices, developed through an ongoing partnership between White Castle, America’s first fast-food hamburger chain and a leader in Sliders, and Bellisio Foods, a subsidiary of CP Foods and one of the nation’s largest and most trusted frozen food companies. Originally introduced at retail in 2022, the White Castle Chicken Rings lineup now includes three flavors: Original, Spicy, and the new Ranch.

All flavors of White Castle Chicken Rings are made with tender, juicy white meat chicken and lightly breaded to perfection in a unique ring shape. White Castle Chicken Rings are packaged in a convenient, resealable bag to satisfy every crave anytime.

The White Castle frozen Sliders and Chicken Rings are available at many retail locations. More information about White Castle retail offerings can be found at whitecastle.com/grocery.

