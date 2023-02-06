Whiskey Warmer Sets Date for Spring Event

Whiskey Warmer is returning to the Westhaven community in Franklin on Saturday, April 1, from 6 pm – 9 pm.

It will be an evening of live music, good food, and exceptional spirits in beautiful Westhaven! This elevated event is designed for whiskey aficionados and newcomers alike, with distillers pouring samples of premier whiskeys, bourbon, and scotch and providing a comprehensive education for those looking to learn more. Enjoy a live bluegrass concert playing throughout the night, local food trucks, a photo booth, a cigar lounge, and more.

Tickets sell out ahead of the event. Buy your tickets here.