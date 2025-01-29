Whiskey Warmer Returns to Franklin

The Whiskey Warmer Festival celebrates 10 years of live music, good food, and exceptional spirits and returns on April 5th to Westhaven in Franklin.

This elevated event is designed for whiskey aficionados and newcomers alike, with distillers pouring samples of premier whiskey, bourbon, and scotch while providing education for those looking to learn more. Each ticket includes 15 whiskey tastings from a lineup of thoughtfully curated premium spirits, plus access to the whole event, including a live bluegrass concert, local food trucks, photo ops, a cigar lounge, and more.

Whiskey Warmer benefits the Westhaven Foundation – a 501c3 serving as a catalyst and resource for philanthropy. They seek to build and enrich civic and community life for the entire Williamson County community. Every sip counts. For its tenth installment, the Whiskey Warmer Festival returns to Westhaven Skube Swim Center. This beautiful outdoor venue boasts an event lawn, large fire pit, and more beneath twinkling string lights – the perfect space for a whiskey wonderland.

General Admission begins at 6:00 PM and runs throughout the evening until 9:00 PM. Become a Whiskey Warmer VIP! The Diamond Cellar VIP Experience includes one hour of early access to the festival from 5:00-6:00 PM. VIP attendees will enjoy premium, rare, and experimental whiskey pours available only during VIP Hour,

complimentary light bites, and a commemorative gift.

Tickets are available at Franklin.WhiskeyWarmer.com. Be sure to bring ID for entry, as the event is strictly 21+. For more information, visit Franklin.WhiskeyWarmer.com.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email