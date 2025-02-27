Whiskey Myers Announces Tour Stop at Ascend Amphitheater

Having kicked off 2025 with a sold-out performance at the San Antonio Rodeo in front of 16,000 fans, multi-platinum band Whiskey Myers added 23 shows this summer with the newly announced What We Were Born To Do Tour.

The tour starts on June 6 and visits cities across the U.S. throughout the summer. Special guests Bayker Blankenship, Kashus Culpepper, Josh Meloy, Pony Bradshaw, Alex Lambert, and The Droptines will join on various dates. The tour will stop at Ascend Amphitheater on July 19th. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, Feb. 28, at 10 a.m. local time via WhiskeyMyers.com.

The summer tour news joins the recent announcement that Whiskey Myers will co-headline 14 dates of the Live in 25 Tour with Tedeschi Trucks Band later this summer, in addition to headlining their own personally curated festivals this year. The seventh annual Wiggy Thump Festival is set for May 10 in the band’s hometown of Palestine, Texas while the inaugural Moon Crush “Whiskey Moon” music vacation takes over Miramar Beach, Fla. the weekend of Nov. 7-9.

In addition to the excitement of upcoming live dates, Whiskey Myers also thrilled fans with the recent confirmation that a seventh studio is indeed in the works. With the band having encamped at three-time GRAMMY Award-winning producer Jay Joyce’s East Nashville studio earlier this year, new music is expected soon.

For more information and to purchase tickets to all upcoming shows, visit whiskeymyers.com.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email