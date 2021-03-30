Which Local Singers Moved to the Next Round of American Idol?

American Idol Season 19 continues this week with 64 contestants trimmed down to 24. During the Showstopper Round, which is two-nights of performances (Sunday and Monday nights), the judges made the final cut for the class of 24 performers.

There are a handful of locals we’re watching. Read our recap below to see how they did.

Sunday Night Recap – March 28

Sunday night, we saw Cassie Coleman perform “Running with the Wolves” by Aurora. After the performance, both Luke Bryan and Katy Perry were on their feet. Perry said to Coleman she reminded her of Florence Welch and wants her to find her freedom like Florence. Luke Bryan says he wanted to see more consistency. Coleman moved on to the top 24.

Monday Night Recap – March 29

Hunter Metts performed “July Lyrics” by Noah Cyrus and Leon Bridges. At the end of the performance, Lionel Richie was clapping. In meeting the judges, they asked how did you think you did? Then Luke Bryan says what you need to remember when you start singing no one else sounds like you, don’t get caught up in the noise and everything around, you are definitely in our top 24.

Emi Sunshine performed “Piece of My Heart” by Janis Joplin. We didn’t get to see the entire performance as the show edited it to a small clip. Afterward, we saw Emi Sunshine sitting down with the judges where she learned she would not move forward to the top 24 after Katy Perry said, Sorry, your journey is over. Via Facebook, Emi shared, “I’m so sorry if I let you all down… but to those who believe in me.. I will work harder.”

