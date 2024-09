Pilgrimage Festival takes place this weekend – Sept 27 & 28, 2024 – at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin. Festival-goers will see Dave Matthews Band, Noah Kahan, Hozier, Need to Breathe, Coin, and more live.

Be sure to download the Pilgrimage Festival app here for Apple and here for Android for the latest updates and to create your schedule for the day.

As the festival gets closer, we want to know who you are excited to see this weekend?

Pilgrimage Festival What artists are you excited to see at Pilgrimage Festival this weekend? Dave Matthews Band, Noah Kahan, Hozier, Lukas Nelson, Better Than Ezra, NEEDTOBREATHE, Coin, Sierra Hull, Trombone Shorty, Charlie Worsham

