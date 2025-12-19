Where Will LL Bean Open in Franklin?

A little over a week ago, LL Bean announced it would open its first store in Tennessee in Franklin. At the time, an exact address for the store was not announced.

But we spotted a sign at the CoolSprings Galleria stating, “LL Bean Coming Spring 2026,” located on the upper level outside the entrance at the former spot of Forever 21.

There is no indication on the CoolSprings Galleria website of the LL Bean store, nor is it on the LL Bean website with this location. We have reached out to confirm the address.

In addition to the Franklin store, LL Bean is opening other stores in Alabama, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Colorado, and Michigan.

The eight new stores will bring the company’s total to 76 nationwide, across 21 states. Looking ahead to 2027, L.L.Bean plans to further accelerate its retail expansion with an additional eight to 10 new stores, including first-time stores in new markets in the Midwest and Southeast.

“We continue to see physical retail as an essential part of our growth strategy,” said Greg Elder, L.L.Bean Chief Retail Officer in a release “Our 2026 expansion reflects our commitment to reaching more people who share our love for the outdoors. By thoughtfully entering new markets and investing in meaningful, experience-driven stores, we’re purposefully meeting customers where they are and creating more opportunities to connect with L.L.Bean in ways that reflect our values of quality, craftsmanship, and meaningful time spent outside.”

