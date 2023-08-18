Where To Watch Leagues Cup Final against Inter Miami

By
Michael Carpenter
-
Photo by Nashville SC

Not able to make the Leagues Cup final on Saturday? Watch the action at any of these locations:

Option 1: Subscribe to MLS Season Pass and watch at home.

Option 2: Check out the bars, restaurants and official Nashville SC Pub Partners throughout Tennessee that have MLS Season Pass below.

Not in Tennessee? Download the Sports Bar Finder App and find locations in your local area: https://www.directv.com/insider/find-directv-at-your-local-sports-bar/

Source: Nashville SC

NameAddressCity
Buffalo Wild Wings3770 Hacks Cross RdMemphis
Buffalo Wild Wings8544 Us Highway 51 N Apt 101Millington
Hooters2838 New Brunswick RdMemphis
Buffalo Wild Wings8385 Us Highway 64 Ste 101Bartlett
Hooters7535 Winchester RdMemphis
Buffalo Wild Wings99 Thornton Dr.Dickson
Hooters750 N Riverside DrClarksville
Buffalo Wild Wings110 S Hampton PIClarksville
Buffalo Wild Wings1109 Nashville PikeGallatin
Buffalo Wild Wings310 Indian Lake BlvdHendersonville
Hooters654 Wade CirGoodlettsville
Dave & Buster's540 Opry Mills Dr Apt 454Nahsville
Hooters4119 Lebanon PikeHermitage
Buffalo Wild Wings512 Old Hickory BlvdHermitage
Buffalo Wild Wings100 Adams LnMount Juliet
Tailgate Brewery- East Nashville811 Gallatin AveNashville
Brugado Kitchen + Bar204 Commerce StNashville
Beyond the Edge112 S 11th StNashville
Von Elrod's Beer Hall & Kitchen1004th Ave NNashville
Neighbors Germantown313 Jefferson StNashville
Fat Bottom Brewing151 Rep John Lewis Way NNashville
Tailgate Brewery915 3rd Ave NNashville
M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers431 11th Ave NNashville
Tailgate Brewery Music Row1538 Demonbreun StNashville
The Pub Nashville400 11th Ave SNashville
M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers- Sylvan Park4408 Charlotte AveNashville
Neighbors4425 Murphy Rd Apt ANashville
Buffalo Wild Wings6816 Charlotte Pike Ste 110Nashville
Brewhouse West7108 Charlotte PikeNashville
Corner Pub- Brentwood710 Old Hickory Blvd Ste 305Brentwood
Hooters217 Largo DrNashville
South Side Kitchen & Pub2190 Nolensville PkeNashville
M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers- Melrose2535 Franklin PikeNashville
Twin Peaks1634 Galleria BlvdBrentwood
Miller's Ale House - Cool Springs7087 Bakers Bridge AveFranklin
Corner Pub Cool Springs9200 Carothers Pkwy Ste 100Franklin
Brewhouse South1855 Galleria BlvdFranklin
Buffalo Wild Wings320 Spring Creek DrFranklin
M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers- Providence401 N Mount Juliet Rd Apt 130Mount Juliet
Topgolf500 Camp Jordan RdChattanooga
Buffalo Wild Wings1242 Vann DrJackson
Hooters5912 Brainerd RdChattanooga
J J's Bohemia1402 Cemetery AveChattanooga
Taco Mac- Chattanooga423 Market StChattanooga
Buffalo Wild Wings120 Market StChattanooga
Miller's Ale House2119 Gunbarrel RdChattanooga
Dave & Buster's2100 Hamilton Place BlvdChattanooga
Aubrey's574 Northgate Mall DrHixson
Buffalo Wild Wings5744 Highway 153Hixson
Buffalo Wild Wings1705 N Jackson StTullahoma
Miller's Ale House - Murfreesboro1714 Old Fort PkwyMurfreesboro
Hooters730 Nw Broad StMurfreesboro
Buffalo Wild Wings430 W Sam Ridley PkwySmyrna
Buffalo Wild Wings1385 Interstate DrCookeville
Buffalo Wild Wings2843 W Andrew Johnson HwyMorristown
Hooters5005 Central Avenue PikeKnoxville
Dave & Buster's1554 ParkwaySevierville
Hooters1094 Hunters XingAlcoa
Buffalo Wild Wings1131 Parkside DrKnoxville
Hooters8050 Kingston PikeKnoxville
Twin Peaks135 N Northshore DrKnoxville
Carolina Ale House9045 Kingston Pike Apt 200Knoxville
Buffalo Wild Wings1721 E Stone DrKingsport
Hooters2288 N Roan StJohnson City
Buffalo Wild Wings2035 Hamilton PIJohnson City
