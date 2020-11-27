Where to See Christmas Lights in and Around Williamson County

Grab your hot chocolate, Christmas music, and take your family on a Christmas light viewing excursion with this list.

Hoover Lights in Chapel Hill – You may be familiar with Lights on Old Charlotte in Franklin. This light display closed in 2018; however, there’s a new display called Hoover Lights. It is a combination of Lights on Old Charlotte and Lights on Sparrow Street. Chad Hoover began the display with Lights on Charlotte and then moved to Spring Hill. Now, after moving to Chapel Hill, you can enjoy the combination of both displays in one location. You can find Hoover Lights at 1390 Neil Road, Chapel Hill.

Find all the details here.

Princeton Hills in Brentwood – This neighborhood located off Franklin Road in Brentwood embraces lighting up for Christmas. Take a drive through the expansive neighborhood into Woodway. Both neighborhoods are located on Franklin Road in Brentwood.

The Grzegorczyk Family Display in Spring Hill – This is the 11th year for this annual light show & food drive. Light show begins nightly at dark and you can tune into 87.9 FM for music. Display is located at 1510 Charleston Park, Spring Hill. Place your food donations in the Sleigh on the front lawn to be given to The Well Outreach.

Franktown Festival of Lights – Back again for a third year, it’s a mile of Christmas lights that will delight everyone in the family. You can tour the light display at the Williamson County Agricultural Center for $25 a car. No Santa’s village this year but you can purchase hot chocolate and treats to enjoy.

Find more info here.

City of Franklin Parks Dept Drive Through Light Display – On December 4th and 5th, the City of Franklin Parks Department will host a drive through Christmas light display at Eastern Flank Battlefield Park. The hours for this free event will be 5 pm – 8 pm each night.

The Drive Through Christmas Light Display is free thanks in part to sponsors, Middle Tennessee Electric and Dreams Come True Princess Parties. The Display will include Christmas lights, characters, and more. The first 300 vehicles will also receive a goodie bag.

Eastern Flank Battlefield Park is located at 1368 Eastern Flank Circle. For more information on the City’s holiday events, visit www.FranklinTN.gov.

Franklin Holiday Lights Trolley Tour – Although the holiday event retired after 16 years, you can book the trolley for a private tour through the holidays. Grab your friends and family and create your own holiday tradition.

Find more info here.

Outside of Williamson County, but worth the drive

The Dancing Lights of Christmas – The light display, at 945 E Baddour Pkwy in Lebanon is the largest drive-thru music and light display in the area, taking place each Monday & Tuesday through Dec 12. Bring three cans of food and receive $5 off admission. For more information go here.

Chad’s Winter Wonderland – Featured on The Great Christmas Light Fight on ABC, Chad’s Winter Wonderland is located at 791 E Old LaGuardo Rd., Lebanon, TN 37987. Cost is $20 per car. For more information on this light display, click here.

Gaylord Opryland Hotel – Offers the ultimate light display featuring 2 million lights. After taking a stroll outside, go inside for more holiday displays and lights. For directions and information, click here.

Christmas on the Cumberland – Located in Clarksville, this display is a free walkthrough display. To learn more, click here.

Cheekwood – Their gardens are turned into a light display with one million lights for you to see. While visiting the area, take a stop in the mansion to see the 20-foot poinsettia tree. Don’t miss the reindeer and the hot chocolate stations. Cheekwood is located at 1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville. For more information go here.

Lights on Logan – Features 35,295 lights synchronized to 368 channels of computerized animation you can catch every 20 minutes. The display is located at 2760 Logan Rd, Greenbrier, TN 37073 opening on December 1. For more information, click here.

London’s Lights – A nonprofit organization that provides a beautiful Christmas Light display and facilitates toy donations to under-resourced families and children’s hospitals. It was birthed out of the tragic loss of the founder’s daughter, London Jade Henn. The display is located at 1001 Ash Circle, LaVergne. Find more information here.

Music City Lights Show – Launched in November 2015, Music City Light Show is a synchronized Christmas light display that plays from November 24th – January 1st from 5pm-9pm. When visiting, tune in to 90.1FM. The display is located at 5361 Skip Jack Drive, Antioch. Find more information here.

Country Christmas Festival – For three weekends in December, you can visit Red Cedar Farms for a light display with over 50,000 lights. The display is located at 2041 Highway 99, Chapel Hill. Admission is $25 for adults, $5 for kids. You can also enjoy a sleigh ride, a kids zone and more. Find more information here.

Jingle Beat by EAMOTION – New this season, it’s an outdoor holiday sound and light experience, December 4 – 31, 2020 at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. Visitors will be immersed in the spirit of the season as they drive through large scale, multi-sensory installations that dance rhythmically to a fresh remix of holiday classics. The Nashville Predators partnered with EAMOTION and Gallagher Staging to bring JINGLE BEAT to town in lieu of hosting its annual holiday event for fans indoors. Ticket prices range from $45-$60 per vehicle and are available at www.eamotion.com/jinglebeat.

Find more information here