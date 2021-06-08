Where to Rent an RV

According to a 2020 Campground Industry Analysis commissioned by the National Parks Service, shipments of Recreational Vehicles (RV) and Park Model Homes, which are mobile tiny homes, increased by double digits over the previous year. The September 2020 Kampgrounds of America (KOA) North American Camping Report also notes the rise in RV camping with half of new RV campers wishing to purchase an RV and half renting. Gander RV and Outdoors website notes that somewhere around 355,000 new RVs are sold each year, and many RVers hitting the road this year will be total newbies. The number one reason for RVing is cleanliness.

There are four levels of RV for rent, Class A, which is top of the line, Class B, Class C, and travel trailers. Class level is rated by sleeping accommodations and body chassis. Class A is the top of the line, built on a bus chassis. They run between 26 feet and 45 feet long. A Class B sleeps a smaller number, being compact and built on a truck or van body. And Class C has sleeping located over the cab. A travel trailer is usually pulled by truck.

There are two ways to rent an RV, either through a rental agency or peer-to-peer, which is like a RV version of Airbnb. Here are RV rental resources in Williamson County.

Rental Services

AutoPro of Nashville/Cruise America RV Rental Center
1610 Franklin Rd
Brentwood, Tennessee, 37027
Phone:(615) 377-6101
Website:https://www.cruiseamerica.com/rv-rental-locations/tennessee/nashville-(brentwood)
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
Closed Sunday

Nashville RV Rentals
4242 Long Lane
Franklin, TN 37064
Phone: (615) 488-7464
Website: https://nashvillervrentals.com
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Closed Saturday and Sunday

Nashville RV Rentals has some great RV training videos for newbies.

Peer-to-Peer Rental Services

RV Share
https://rvshare.com/

Outdoorsy
https://www.outdoorsy.com/rv-rental/tennessee/franklin

This website offers some great tips on where to go and what to do in the area.

Rvezy
https://www.rvezy.com/

Rental prices begin at about $39 per day for a trailer pop-up and up to $786 per day for a Deluxe RV that sleeps up to 12 people. Of all prospective campers, 33% said they would camp with an RV in the KOA report. Of this group, 32% would use peer-to-peer services, 29% would use a rental service, and 16% would use both.

Gander suggests new RVers create a checklist before they go. Packing an RV requires thought of vehicle and appliance maintenance, food and cooking supplies, clothing, sheets and towels, and activities. Also, check out tires, appliances, and all working parts like an awning. Newbies need to make sure they know how everything works. Do a test drive to understand mirrors, filling the gas tank, and how the RV drives.  Understand all the little things. That will make the experience fun and enjoyable.

