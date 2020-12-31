Where to Recycle Your Christmas Tree

For Williamson County residents there are several places you can drop off your Christmas Tree for recycling.

After removing all decorations, nails, and tinsel, trees can be taken by Williamson County residents to any county convenience center where it will become mulch.

Trees will be accepted at the following locations:

City of Brentwood:

6:30 a.m. till dusk now – Jan. 17

Crockett Park – Until 10 p.m.

Granny White Park – Until 10 p.m.

River Park – Until Dusk



City of Franklin:

Dawn till dusk – now – Feb. 2

Jim Warren Park

Liberty Park

Fieldstone Park

Curbside Service

City of Fairview:

5 a.m. – 10 p.m., now – Jan. 31 at Bowie Nature Park

For additional information visit the Williamson Recycles website at www.williamsonrecycles.org