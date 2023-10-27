Where to Park at PumpkinFest 2023

Grab your family and friends for one of the biggest fall events in downtown Franklin – PumpkinFest.

On Saturday, October 28th, the festival will take place from 10 am – 6 pm; one of the most significant fall events in Franklin, which attracted 112,000 attendees to the free event.

With so many attendees headed to the area, the question is where to park?

Here are a few options.

Franklin Transit will offer shuttle services to and from the festival starting at 10:00 AM Saturday morning. Shuttle rides are $1 per person, each way. All Franklin Transit vehicles are ADA accessible. No pets (except certified services animals), non- folding strollers, or food & drink (bottled water is permitted).

Franklin Transit Locations: Pick up locations will be the Park at Harlinsdale Farm (239 Franklin Road) and Church of the City (last shuttle leaves 15 minutes before the end of the festival).

Handicap Accessible Parking

Please use the 2nd and 4th Avenue garages or Franklin Transit’s Park & Ride service.

Limited Downtown Parking

There is also limited parking downtown on the street. Please do not block a driveway of a resident, there will be no parking within the festival footprint.