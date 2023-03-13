Where to Park at FirstBank Amphitheater

FirstBank Amphitheater opened in 2021. The amphitheater is surrounded by stone in a wooded setting at Graystone Quarry at the border of Franklin and Thompson’s Station.
FirstBank Amphitheater is located at 4525 Graystone Quarry Ln, Franklin, TN 37064.
- Parking is included with your ticket price. Parking is in a grassy area, be prepared to walk a distance to the gate.
- Accessible Parking is located within each parking area. Vehicles must have and display proper hang tags or license plates to utilize ADA parking. ADA parking spots are limited and are first come first served.
- Main Field Parking is conveniently located onsite and opens at 2 pm. Once you pull into the main gate entrance, you will be directed into a designated lawn area. Absolutely no street parking available. No oversized or commercial trucks, vans, trailers, and RVs are allowed.
- If any guest feels unsafe to drive home after a concert, you may take a ride share to your destination and retrieve their vehicle no later than 10 A.M. the following morning. Vehicles being left overnight MUST have an overnight permit from the box office to be placed on the car dashboard. Cars left longer than the designated time are subject to tow at the owner’s expense.