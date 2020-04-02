Pork Belly Farmhouse
Have you been missing your favorite cocktail?

We’ve created a list of restaurants that are offering libations to go during the COVID-19 pandemic. If your local restaurant is offering takeout cocktails, email us at news@williamsonsource.com and we will add it to the list.

1Mojo’s Tacos

230 Franklin Road, Franklin
615-435-3476

In addition to tacos, Mojo’s is offering the Mom and Dad sanity pack. It’s the house margarita available in two sizes, 16 oz and 32 oz.  Place your order to be picked up curbside at 615-435-3476. If you want the Mojo’s Tacos truck to visit your neighborhood, reach out and let them know, they are visiting neighborhoods in the area bringing the tacos to you.

Find the menu here. 

2Bodega on Main

4910 Main Street, Spring Hill
615-392-8300

Bodega on Main is offering takeout and delivery within a six-mile radius of the restaurant, including margaritas. Their menu items change, check social media for the latest offerings.

Find the latest menu here. 

3The Franklin Chophouse

1101 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin
615-591-7666

You can order a meal from 11 a – 7 p. Choose from pot roast, fried chicken, pork chops and more. They are offering their cocktail menu to go with options of spiked fruit tea, vodka lemonade, old fashion, and more.

Find the menu here. 

4Tito’s/Publeo Real

 

1340 West Main Street, Franklin
615-794-3232

4001 Hughes Crossing, Franklin
615-595-2500

3 Burkitt Commons Avenue, Nashville
615-819-0178

4886 Port Royal, Spring Hill
931-486-9994

Tito’s has margaritas to to go. Their offerings are available for takeout, delivery, or curbside. The menu is available from 11 a until 9 p.

Order from one of their four locations here. 

5Pork Belly Farmhouse

7263 Nolensville Road, Nolensville
615-283-7828

On Tuesday – Saturday, Pork Belly is offering takeout food and delivery in Nolensville. The menu will be available from 4 p – 8 p. They are offering batch cocktails of white sangria, pineapple-jalapeno margarita, zwack black manhattan, and more.

Find the complete menu here. 

6Tony’s Eat & Drink

1000 Meridian Boulevard, Franklin
615-472-8536

You can order burgers, tacos, wrap, salads, and sandwiches from their menu. In addition, they are offering margaritas, bushwhackers, cocktails, wine by the glass and beers. Place your order from 11 a – 9 p at 615-472-8536.

Find the complete menu here. 

7Uncle Julio’s

209 Franklin Road, Brentwood

Guests can add margaritas to their order of Uncle Julio’s signature mesquite-grilled fajitas Fajitas for one, two, or party packs perfect for families are being offered.
This special curbside to-go service is available daily at Uncle Julio’s locations from 12 p to 8 p. You can also add margaritas to your order.
Find the menu and place your order online at unclejulios.com, or drive up to order.

