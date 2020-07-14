Where to Get Fish Tacos in Williamson County

By
Michael Carpenter
-

Here is a list of some local restaurants that have fish tacos on their menus. Some restaurants rotate their menus so check beforehand if they still offer fish tacos.

1. Amigos Mexican Grill

fish tacos amigos

Amigo’s fish tacos come in corn or flour tortillas grilled or fried. I recommend the grilled with corn tortilla as they come with Mahi Mahi fish. The dish comes with 3 fish tacos with rice.

1025 Crossings Blvd
Spring Hill, TN 37174
(931) 451-5111

WEBSITE:
amigosmexicangrillsh.com

CONNECT:
Facebook

2. 55 South

55 south fish taco

Mahi mahi in corn tortillas topped with cole slaw, pico de gallo, cilantro avocado cream. served with poblano rice

403 Main St
Franklin, TN 37064
(615) 538-6001

2086 Wall St
Spring Hill, TN 37174
(931) 486-8318

703 Executive Ctr Dr. Ste 101
Brentwood, TN 37027
(615) 610-3341

WEBSITE:
eat55.com

CONNECT:
Facebook

3. Chile Burrito

fish tacos chile burrito

A very popular spot in Brentwood for fish tacos. Your best bet is to hit them up on Fish Taco Tuesday. Each taco comes with cabbage, cilantro, pico, and a very special sauce.

330 Franklin Rd #911
Brentwood, TN 37027
(615) 309-7674

WEBSITE:
chileburritotn.com

CONNECT:
Facebook

4. Sopapillas

fish tacos sopapilla

Franklin’s Sopapilla’s features 2 fish tacos on their menu. First up is the grilled baja tacos with mahi mahi with corn relish, avocado, pico, baja sauce, and cabbage. The other option is the So-Cal fish tacos with beer-battered cod topped with corn relish, pico, cabbage, and citrus Baja sauce.

1109 Davenport Blvd #600
Franklin, TN 37064
(615) 794-9989

WEBSITE:
sopapillas.com

CONNECT:
Facebook

5. Garcia’s

fish tacos garcias in franklin

Garcia’s has one of the most popular fish tacos in Williamson County. You get 3 tacos with grouper and it includes avocado, pico de gallo, cabbage, and a delicious chipotle sauce. This is usually served with black beans and nice fluffy rice.

1113 Murfreesboro Rd, Ste 316
Franklin, TN 37064
(615) 599-5555

WEBSITE:
garciasfranklin.com

CONNECT:
Facebook

6. Titos Mexican Restaurant

fish tacos tito's

Tito’s features 2 soft fish tacos filled with grilled tilapia. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.

4886 Port Royal Rd, Ste 100
Spring Hill, TN 37174
(931) 486-9994

4001 Hughes Crossing, Ste 111
Franklin, TN 37064
(615) 595-2500

3 Burkitt Commons Ave, Suite 315
Nolensville, TN 37135
(615) 819-0178

WEBSITE:
www.pueblorealrestaurant.com

CONNECT:
Facebook

7. Cali Burrito Mexican Grill

cali burrito fish tacos

Need that Cali fish taco experience? Look no further than Cali Burrito Mexican Grill located in Spring Hill. Cali Burrito uses a battered flounder, deep fried, then topped with cabbage, pico de gallo and a secret sauce.

4935 Main St Ste 1
Spring Hill, TN 37174
(615) 302-2888

WEBSITE:
caliburritospringhill.com

CONNECT:
Facebook

8. Cajun Steamer

fish tacos from cajun steamers

Grilled, Blackened, or Fried tilapia topped with shredded cabbage and pico de gallo, then wrapped in a flour or corn tortilla.

1175 Meridian Blvd, Ste 108
Franklin, TN 37067
(615) 435-3074

WEBSITE:
cajunsteamer.com/location/franklin-tn

CONNECT:
Facebook

9. Jonathan’s Grille

jonathans baja fish tacos

Baja Fish Tacos – A trio of soft shell tacos, blackened fish with avocado, red cabbage slaw & avocado-ranch.

2056 Crossings Circle
Spring Hill, TN 37174
(931) 451-5600

7135 S. Springs Drive
Franklin, TN 37067
(615) 771-0355

WEBSITE:
jonathansgrille.com

CONNECT:
Facebook

10. Mojo’s Tacos

mojo fish tacos

Baja fish tacos with beer-battered cod, shredded cabbage, pico, and Mojo sauce. Ask to make it “Mojo Style.”

230 Franklin Road (Inside the Factory)
Franklin, TN 37064
(615) 435-3476

WEBSITE:
mojostacos.com

CONNECT:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

11. The Local Taco

the local taco
Photo by the local taco

Lightly fried Haddock with jalapeño tartar and pickled jalapeños.

146 Pewitt Drive
Brentwood, TN 37027
(615) 915-4666

WEBSITE:
localtaco.com

CONNECT:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram