Where to Get Fish Tacos in Williamson County

Here is a list of some local restaurants that have fish tacos on their menus. Some restaurants rotate their menus so check beforehand if they still offer fish tacos.
If you would like your restaurant listed, please email us at [email protected] with all of your restaurant’s information.
1. Amigos Mexican Grill
Amigo’s fish tacos come in corn or flour tortillas grilled or fried. I recommend the grilled with corn tortilla as they come with Mahi Mahi fish. The dish comes with 3 fish tacos with rice.
1025 Crossings Blvd
Spring Hill, TN 37174
(931) 451-5111
WEBSITE:
amigosmexicangrillsh.com
CONNECT:
Facebook
2. 55 South
Mahi mahi in corn tortillas topped with cole slaw, pico de gallo, cilantro avocado cream. served with poblano rice
403 Main St
Franklin, TN 37064
(615) 538-6001
2086 Wall St
Spring Hill, TN 37174
(931) 486-8318
703 Executive Ctr Dr. Ste 101
Brentwood, TN 37027
(615) 610-3341
WEBSITE:
eat55.com
CONNECT:
Facebook
3. Chile Burrito
A very popular spot in Brentwood for fish tacos. Your best bet is to hit them up on Fish Taco Tuesday. Each taco comes with cabbage, cilantro, pico, and a very special sauce.
330 Franklin Rd #911
Brentwood, TN 37027
(615) 309-7674
WEBSITE:
chileburritotn.com
CONNECT:
Facebook
4. Sopapillas
Franklin’s Sopapilla’s features 2 fish tacos on their menu. First up is the grilled baja tacos with mahi mahi with corn relish, avocado, pico, baja sauce, and cabbage. The other option is the So-Cal fish tacos with beer-battered cod topped with corn relish, pico, cabbage, and citrus Baja sauce.
1109 Davenport Blvd #600
Franklin, TN 37064
(615) 794-9989
WEBSITE:
sopapillas.com
CONNECT:
Facebook
5. Garcia’s
Garcia’s has one of the most popular fish tacos in Williamson County. You get 3 tacos with grouper and it includes avocado, pico de gallo, cabbage, and a delicious chipotle sauce. This is usually served with black beans and nice fluffy rice.
1113 Murfreesboro Rd, Ste 316
Franklin, TN 37064
(615) 599-5555
WEBSITE:
garciasfranklin.com
CONNECT:
Facebook
6. Titos Mexican Restaurant
Tito’s features 2 soft fish tacos filled with grilled tilapia. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.
4886 Port Royal Rd, Ste 100
Spring Hill, TN 37174
(931) 486-9994
4001 Hughes Crossing, Ste 111
Franklin, TN 37064
(615) 595-2500
3 Burkitt Commons Ave, Suite 315
Nolensville, TN 37135
(615) 819-0178
WEBSITE:
www.pueblorealrestaurant.com
CONNECT:
Facebook
7. Cali Burrito Mexican Grill
Need that Cali fish taco experience? Look no further than Cali Burrito Mexican Grill located in Spring Hill. Cali Burrito uses a battered flounder, deep fried, then topped with cabbage, pico de gallo and a secret sauce.
4935 Main St Ste 1
Spring Hill, TN 37174
(615) 302-2888
WEBSITE:
caliburritospringhill.com
CONNECT:
Facebook
8. Cajun Steamer
Grilled, Blackened, or Fried tilapia topped with shredded cabbage and pico de gallo, then wrapped in a flour or corn tortilla.
1175 Meridian Blvd, Ste 108
Franklin, TN 37067
(615) 435-3074
WEBSITE:
cajunsteamer.com/location/franklin-tn
CONNECT:
Facebook
9. Jonathan’s Grille
Baja Fish Tacos – A trio of soft shell tacos, blackened fish with avocado, red cabbage slaw & avocado-ranch.
2056 Crossings Circle
Spring Hill, TN 37174
(931) 451-5600
7135 S. Springs Drive
Franklin, TN 37067
(615) 771-0355
WEBSITE:
jonathansgrille.com
CONNECT:
Facebook
10. Mojo’s Tacos
Baja fish tacos with beer-battered cod, shredded cabbage, pico, and Mojo sauce. Ask to make it “Mojo Style.”
230 Franklin Road (Inside the Factory)
Franklin, TN 37064
(615) 435-3476
WEBSITE:
mojostacos.com
11. The Local Taco
Lightly fried Haddock with jalapeño tartar and pickled jalapeños.
146 Pewitt Drive
Brentwood, TN 37027
(615) 915-4666
WEBSITE:
localtaco.com