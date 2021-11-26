Where to Get a Live Christmas Tree in Williamson County

Looking for that perfect Christmas tree? Well look quick, last year there was a tree shortage, and it isn’t any better this year. Approximately 25 to 30 million real Christmas trees will be sold in the United States this year according to https://realchristmastrees.org. Although they have become less popular since 2004, they are something that is homegrown in this country, while most artificial trees are made in China. Also, they are renewable.
Here are a number of places in and around Williamson County to buy real Christmas trees. Can’t wait for that fresh pine smell mingling with the scent of fresh baked cookies.
1Santa’s Christmas Trees
Phone Orders began November 8, locations opened November 20
Locations: Franklin: 2184 Hillsboro Rd, Franklin, Tennessee
Cool Springs: 530 Cool Springs Blvd, Franklin, Tennessee
Brentwood: 289 Franklin Rd, Brentwood, Tennessee
Phone: (615) 467-4001
Website: http://www.santaschristmastrees.com
Hours: 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Open every day.
Santa’s Trees offers trees, wreaths, garland, wooden reindeer, tree flocking and tree lighting. Their Premium Fir is the number one choice of all Christmas trees, with a perfect forest-green color and strong branches that are easy to decorate. Wreaths are made from Fraser fir, boxwood or multi-select with four different decorative materials. Garlands are made from white pine, Fraser fir, boxwood or a combination. They offer home delivery.
2Country Cove Christmas Tree Farm
November 20 through December 19
Address: 1189 Cut Off Road, Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Phone: 615-848-8564
Website: https://www.countrycovetrees.com/
Hours: Wednesday, November 24, 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., Closed November 25
Thursday and Friday, 2:00 pm until 7:00 pm
Saturday, 9:00 am until 6:00 pm
Sunday, 11:00 am until 6:00 pm
This family-owned tree farm offers both cut-it-yourself trees and pre-cut trees, wreaths, swags, and centerpieces. They even provide the bow saws. It is located on 35 acres eight miles north of Murfreesboro.
Their gift shop offers unique ornaments, gift baskets, tabletop decorations, home décor, and Swarovski crystal heart ornaments, stocking stuffers and more. Sadly, they will once again be unable to offer hot chocolate, apple cider, Kirby’s mini-doughnuts and wagon rides due to COVID-19 restrictions. Still, it’s a great place to bring the family and you can also bring your dog.
Tree prices range from $52 to $392. Wreaths are $30 for a medium sized wreath. Swags start at $17.
Opened November 20
Address: 1288 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin, Tennessee
Phone: (615) 538-6040
Facebook: Gateway Facebook
Hours: Special Black Friday Hours: 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Mondays through Fridays 4pm – 8pm
Fridays through Sundays 10am – 8pm
Proceeds from tree sales at Gateway Church will go to Buy a Tree-Change a Life benefiting orphanages across the world and to benefit kids in Williamson County. They offer Frasier furs, wreaths and garlands. Hot chocolate, s’mores, a bonfire, and t-shirts keep it fun for all.
4Boy Scout Troop 137
Through December 17 or When Supply Runs Out
Locations: Franklin: 117 Fourth Avenue North, Church of Christ rear parking lot
Westhaven: Off Hwy 96W on Front St. across from Scout’s Pub
Franklin: SiteOne Landscape Supply at Hillsboro and Mack Hatcher
Website: http://www.troop137.com/main/treelots/2017.htm
Hours: Special Black Friday hours 9am – 9pm
Monday through Thursday, 4:00 p.m. through 8:00 p.m.
Friday, 3:00 p.m. though 9:00 p.m.
Saturday, 9:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m.
Sunday, 12:00 p.m. through 6:00 p.m.
This is Troup 137’s primary fundraiser. They will have Frasier Furs, Douglas Furs, Blue Spruce and scotch Pine from five feet to 13 feet tall. There will also be wreaths and tree stands. Proceeds help to support supplies, camping, and educational activities.
5Boy Scout Troop 16
Opening November 26 until Trees as Sold Out
Location: Heritage Elementary School
4803 Columbia Pike, Thompson’s Station, Tennessee
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Troop16ChristmasTreeLot/
Hours: Special Black Friday Hours, 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.
Wednesdays through Fridays, 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Saturdays, 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Sundays, 9:00 a.m. through 8:00 p.m.
Closed Mondays & Tuesdays
Parents and kids are already working hard to stake the lot and put out equipment to get ready for tree delivery on Tuesday, November 23. The lot will open on November 26. This lot allows the hardworking boys in the troup to be able to go on adventures and learn many invaluable life skills. Their beautiful trees are Fraser Firs and come from North Carolina. The larger trees sell quickly but they have an extensive selection in a variety of sizes. Prices will reflect the size of the tree. This is a huge fundraiser for their troop. Everyone’s support means a lot to the boys!
6Pinewood Christmas Tree Farm
Open November 20 until December 12
Address: 7561 South Harpeth Road, Primm Springs, Tennessee
Phone: (615) 364-8648
Website: https://pinewoodchristmastreefarm.com/
Hours: Friday, 10:00 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. (12:00 until 5:30 p.m. on December 3)
Saturday, 9:00 am until 5:30pm
Sunday,1:00pm until 5:30pm
Other hours available by appointment
Laura Faircloth’s most stand-out Christmas memory is about all the times as a child she and her family picked out a tree from the rows of perfectly conical evergreens at a nearby choose and cut farm in Indiana. This magical place was as much Christmas to her as the North Pole. She knew then that she I wanted to own a Christmas tree farm. The desire grew stronger, and she and her husband, Jamie, bought one and packed their kids up and moved from Nashville into the country. The exit off I-840 to their farm is even named Pinewood Road. How perfect for a Christmas tree farm! So, now the sell pre-cut firs and handmade wreaths. Wreaths are $40, and trees start at $95.
7Riverbend Nurseries
Address: 2008 Lewisburg Pike
Franklin, Tennessee
Phone: (615) 468-2008
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/riverbendnurseriestn/
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, 8:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m.
Closed Sundays
Ask around and you will find that their Christmas trees are known to be among the prettiest and most long-lasting trees in the area. As always, they will have a large selection and many sizes offered! They will have live Christmas trees this year in various varieties and sizes, as well as pre-cut trees. And they plan to offer white pine roping this year. They will post on Facebook and Instagram when Christmas trees, Poinsettias, and roping are officially available!