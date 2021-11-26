Where to Get a Live Christmas Tree in Williamson County

Looking for that perfect Christmas tree? Well look quick, last year there was a tree shortage, and it isn’t any better this year. Approximately 25 to 30 million real Christmas trees will be sold in the United States this year according to https://realchristmastrees.org. Although they have become less popular since 2004, they are something that is homegrown in this country, while most artificial trees are made in China. Also, they are renewable.

Here are a number of places in and around Williamson County to buy real Christmas trees. Can’t wait for that fresh pine smell mingling with the scent of fresh baked cookies.