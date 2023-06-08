Where to Find the Perfect Cowboy Hat for CMA Fest

If you are looking for a topper to finish your CMA Fest outfit, we’ve found a few places to shop. Whether you are going for the Lainey Wilson look or a traditional cowboy hat, these locally owned hat shops allow you to create your own look with personal customization options.

1Rustler Hat Co.

401 11th Avenue South, Nashville

This shop offers the full experience of hat customization with three options of hats to choose from – Australian wool and straw varieties. They also offer a line of hats with beaver and rabbit felt.

2American Paint Hat

L&L Market at 3820 Charlotte Ave (Suite 129), Nashville

Runaway June’s Jennifer Wayne opened this spot. After choosing from the plethora of luxury hat styles at the store, patrons can customize their hat with a multitude of options, including vintage scarves, pins, feathers, leather bands or even branding with letters or logos.

3Daisy May Hat Co.

1100 Douglas Avenue, Nashville

At this East Nashville shop, you can shop from a selection of beaver fur felt hats. After you’ve made your selection, they will hand-shape it to your liking. You can also have your hat distressed for that worn-in look.

