Where to Find the Perfect Cowboy Hat for CMA Fest

If you are looking for a topper to finish your CMA Fest outfit, we’ve found a few places to shop. Whether you are going for the Lainey Wilson look or a traditional cowboy hat, these locally owned hat shops allow you to create your own look with personal customization options.
1Rustler Hat Co.
401 11th Avenue South, Nashville
This shop offers the full experience of hat customization with three options of hats to choose from – Australian wool and straw varieties. They also offer a line of hats with beaver and rabbit felt.
2American Paint Hat
L&L Market at 3820 Charlotte Ave (Suite 129), Nashville
Runaway June’s Jennifer Wayne opened this spot. After choosing from the plethora of luxury hat styles at the store, patrons can customize their hat with a multitude of options, including vintage scarves, pins, feathers, leather bands or even branding with letters or logos.