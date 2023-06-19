Where to Find Middle Tennessee Tennis Leagues, Lessons and Equipment

Tennis is in full swing. If it’s a sport you’ve always wanted to try or one your child is showing interest in, you’ll want to find the best leagues, lessons and stores selling high-quality equipment at an affordable price.

Find a listing of tennis resources in Williamson, Maury, Sumner and Wilson counties.

Maryland Farms YMCA

Adults and children can learn from Maryland Farms YMCA Tennis Center when they become members and enroll in one of these programs.

Junior Development: a competitive program for children ages 5-18 with all skills and abilities. Children join a team to learn how to work together. They’ll also engage in conditioning drills and competitive play. Tennis Lessons: whether you’re looking for training as an adult or for your child, you can join in lessons and clinics to improve your skills. Select from lessons with a head pro or a staff pro to find a budget that works best for you. You’ll get one-on-one instruction to improve your game. Clinics: enjoy small group lessons during clinics. Learn tips and tricks to improve your game alongside up to three other athletes.

Williamson County Parks & Recreation

Both youth and adults can enroll in the tennis clinics at Williamson County Parks & Recreation. Learn from seven certified tennis pros. Whether you’re a beginner and have never picked up a racket or you’ve participated in teams and clinics your whole life and just want to improve, there’s a program for you. Youth lessons start at age 5. You can also sign up for private lessons if you prefer that setting to a clinic.

In addition to clinics, you’ll find adult league options to meet your interests, such as singles or doubles.

Nashville Tennis League

If you want a more relaxed league where you have more control over your schedule and where you play, join the Nashville Tennis League. You’ll get an email that pairs you up with other opponents to play over the course of several weeks. You’ll then submit your match results for rankings and final playoff standings. It’s more affordable than other leagues and offers greater flexibility for adults with busy or unusual schedules.

Brentwood Swim and Tennis Club at Wildwood

Brentwood Swim and Tennis offers leagues and programs to help you improve your game. With indoor and outdoor courts, you can play year-round. Reserve a court for practice or a meetup with friends. Or join a USTA or NALTA league through the club.

In addition to offering adult leagues and clinics, the club also provides many outstanding junior clinics and private lessons to help develop younger players.

Memorial Park

The City of Hendersonville Tennis Complex at Memorial Park offers tennis lessons for children of all ages. Registration for their fall session will open on August 3rd, and lessons will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays in September.

They are also affiliated with adult leagues, both local and offered through USTA. If you want to reserve one of the twelve courts at Memorial Park, email or call them to check the availability.

Where to Find Affordable, High-quality Tennis Equipment

Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville offer affordable new and gently used equipment to help get you started or to improve your current tennis game. June 19 – 30, 2023, stop in either store for 10% off all tennis equipment. Bring in any old equipment you no longer use for trade in or cash or want to upgrade and make your new equipment even more affordable.

Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood

1701 Mallory Lane, Suite 350

Brentwood, TN 37027

615-661-1107

coolspringspias@yahoo.com

Hours: Monday – Friday: 10 – 8; Saturday: 10 – 6; Sunday: 12 – 5

Play It Again Sports ~ Hendersonville

201 North Anderson Lane, Suite 300

Hendersonville, TN 37075

615-822-6633

pias37075@gmail.com

Hours: Monday – Friday: 10 – 8; Saturday: 10 – 6; Sunday: 12 – 5

