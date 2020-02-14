USA Hockey’s “Hockey Week Across America” is rapidly approaching, and one Williamson County business is no stranger to the game.

Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood is one of the few retailers in Middle Tennessee that stocks a wide-ranging selection of ice hockey equipment. The store also performs specialty hockey services, such as skate sharpening and skate heat-molding, also known as skate baking.

Ice hockey is one of the fastest-growing sports in America, with 567,908 players registered for the 2018-2019 season, according to the International Ice Hockey Federation. Williamson County alone is home to six high school club hockey teams, both standalone and co-op.

The rapid expansion of hockey in Williamson County is due in large part to the recent success and growth in popularity of the NHL’s Nashville Predators.

“Any time a team wins, it’s going to draw more fans and more people wanting to get into the game, and the Preds have done that, so it’s good to see something different in the south,” Tyler Reichl, manager of Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood, said.

Reichl grew up playing hockey in the suburbs of Chicago, Illinois. He played Tier II junior hockey as well as ACHA Division III hockey for Florida Gulf Coast University.

Ranging from Feb. 16-23, the 13th annual, week-long event has daily themes celebrating hockey across the country. The event begins with “Hockey Day in America” on NBC, where two NHL games are scheduled to be broadcast on national television.

One of the biggest events on the calendar is Feb. 22, which is “Try Hockey Day.” The event allows participants to try hockey by renting equipment for free. Participants are allotted an hour of ice time to try hockey and see if the sport is for them.

Hockey Week Across America schedule:

Feb. 16: Hockey Day in America

Feb. 17: Salute to Players

Feb. 18: Salute to Coaches

Feb. 19: Salute to Officials

Feb. 20: Salute to Local Rinks

Feb. 21: Wear Your Favorite Hockey Jersey Day

Feb. 22: Try Hockey Day

Feb. 23: Celebrate Local Hockey Heroes Day

If they do decide they like the sport, they can head to Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood to pick up high quality new and used hockey protective gear at everyday low prices.

Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood carries every piece of new hockey equipment you need to get started, such as helmets, shoulder pads, elbow pads, gloves, hockey pants, shin pads, hockey sticks and skates. The store carries well-known, reputable brands like Bauer and CCM, as well as used equipment from other name brands such as Reebok, Warrior and True Hockey.

Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood also carries essential accessories such as hockey stick tape, grip tape, stick extensions, stick wax, hockey suspenders, skate laces, helmet repair kits and much more.

Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood’s knowledgeable staff combines for over twenty years of playing experience and is always willing and able to fit any hockey player for gear the right way, no matter their age, experience or playing ability. The store’s staff can also fit goaltenders for their specialty goalie equipment.

