After Strolling Through PumpkinFest, Relax With a Great Meal at One of These Downtown Franklin Restaurants

Grab your family and friends for one of the biggest fall events in downtown Franklin – PumpkinFest.
On Saturday, October 29th, the festival will take place from 10 am – 6 pm; one of the most significant fall events in Franklin, which attracted 65,000 attendees to the free event.
If you need a break from the festival and looking for a place to sit down and grab a bite to eat. We’ve got you covered.
While the festival is full of food vendors, here are 11 restaurants where you can relax for a little while and grab a bite with the family.
1Burger Dandy
96 E Main Street, Franklin
11 am – 9 pm
If you are looking for that traditional burger and fries place, this is the spot. From the smash burger to a veggie burger, everyone should find something they want. Wash it down with a milkshake and a fried pie.
2Taziki’s
428 Main Street, Franklin
11 am – 9 pm
Taziki’s is the perfect spot for a healthy, quick lunch or a relaxing Mediterranean dinner. Find a selection of hand crafted gyros, feast of chicken, shrimp, salmon, or lamb with a side salad and choice of red potatoes or basmati rice. They also have kids meals.
3Mellow Mushroom
317 Main Street, Franklin
11 am – 10 pm
Mellow Mushroom is a pizza restaurant in Downtown Franklin that also features salads, sandwiches, and a variety of vegetarian and gluten-free options — known for its unique crust and flavorful sauce.
4Pieology
346 Main Street, Franklin
11 am – 8 pm
The Pieology experience starts with fresh house-made dough that is pressed into 11.5-inch thin pizza crusts, which is typically larger than others in the custom pizza space. Guests select from eight signature sauces, moving down the line to choose from more than 40 fresh and flavorful meats, cheeses, vegetables, herbs and spices. The customized pizzas are then stone oven fired to perfection in less than three minutes.
5Franklin Mercantile
100 4th Avenue North, Franklin
8 am – 2 pm
The breakfast-to-lunch spot offers sandwiches, salads, paninis and for the undecided, you can choose a combo half sandwich and salad or soup. For kids, they offer chicken nuggets, PB and J and a quesadilla.
655 South
403 Main Street, Franklin
10 am – 10 pm
Find a selection of sandwiches including a hot chicken sandwich, burger, and brisket tacos. If you want to warm up, try the seafood gumbo or the jambalaya. End your meal with some banana bread pudding.
7McCreary’s Pub & Eatery
414 Main Street, Franklin
9 am – 11 pm
They offer a full array of Irish pub and American fare. Try the corned beef and cabbage, fish and chips or try a burger or chicken club sandwich.
8Merridee’s Breadbasket
110 4th Avenue South, Franklin
7 am – 6 pm
For lunch, they offer a variety of sandwiches topped with bread made in-house daily. Try one of the deli plates with options of chicken salad, tuna salad or egg salad. Homemade soups flavors are rotated daily. After lunch, try one of their tea cakes.
9Biscuit Love
132 3rd Avenue South, Franklin
7 am – 3 pm
It’s in the name, you will find some Southern biscuits at this spot with an assortment of biscuit sandwiches. Don’t want a biscuit? Try their meatloaf or shrimp and grits. The kids menu includes french toast or grilled ham and cheese sandwich.
10Top
111 5th Avenue North, Franklin
11 am – 9 pm
They offer a selection of Poke bowls and bubble tea. You choose your base of poke bowl, add your choice of protein and vegetables.
11Franklin Bakehouse
100 E Main Street, Franklin
7 am – 4 pm
For lunch, you can find a selection of sandwiches from turkey and bacon to roast beef on sourdough bread. They also have an assortment of salads and soups which changes often.