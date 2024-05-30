Where to Eat Close to Nashville Symphony/Schermerhorn Symphony Center

By
Donna Vissman
-

If you want to grab a bite before a show at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center, here are a few places to try.

1Four Seasons/Mimo

photo courtesy of Nashville Four Seasons

100 Demonbreun Street, Nashville

Mimo offers a Pre-Show Dinner menu. Guests heading out for a night on the town to see a concert at the Nashville Symphony Schermerhorn Symphony Center, a sporting event at Bridgestone Arena, or other live performances can enjoy a beautiful pre-show dinner at Mimo. The three-course prix fixe menu is available between 5 and 6 p.m. seven days a week for USD 68.

2The Palm

 

140 5th Avenue S, Nashville

Sitting adjacent to the Hilton Hotel, The Palm is a classic restaurant that opened in 1926. The menu features a selection of Italian dishes, steak, and seafood. The bar offers special pricing from 4 pm to 6:30 pm Sunday through Friday.

3Eddie V’s

Photo by Donna Vissman

590 Broadway, Nashville

The sophisticated restaurant is located at 5th + Broadway. Among the seafood and steak dishes, they offer a gluten-sensitive menu. The happy hour menu is available from Sunday – Thursday, 4 pm – 6:30 pm.

4Etch

photo courtesy of Etch

303 Demonbreun Street, Nashville

Chef Deb Paquette helms the local restaurant known for its roasted cauliflower. While the menu is not extensive, each item will be some of the best food you’ve ever tried. Happy Hour is available in the lounge area Monday through Friday, 4 pm to 6:30 pm, and Saturday, 4 pm to 5:30 pm.

5Cafe Intermezzo

photo by Donna Vissman

205 Demonbreun Street, Nashville

This European-style coffee house is known for its vast selection of desserts and drinks. They also offer late night meals and dinner options of sandwiches, crepes, and salads.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

Previous articleTop Stories From May 29, 2024
Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
Instagram Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here