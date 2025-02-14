Where to Dine in Nashville for Valentine’s Day

5 The Nashville Grange

1000 Broadway, Nashville

Enjoy a special prix fixe menu for dinner service at the restaurant on the ground floor of Grand Hyatt Nashville from Thursday, February 13 through Sunday, February 16. For $60, guests will receive Beet Carpaccio (winter citrus, herbs, hazelnuts, chevre, chicory and a honey vinaigrette), Surf & Turf (diver scallop and lacquered short rib, gold rice risotto, maitake, pickled mustard greens and xo sauce) and a Dark Chocolate Blood Orange and Raspberry Tart, served with marmalade, mascarpone, chocolate soil and citrus caviar.

For an additional $40 guests can choose to add on a half dozen oysters served with grapefruit mignonette and cocktail sauce and two glasses of champagne.

Make a reservation here.