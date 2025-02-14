Where to Dine in Nashville for Valentine’s Day

If you are looking for places to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year, here are a few places offering specials. With Valentine’s Day falling on a Friday this year, you can avoid the Valentine’s night rush and try one of these restaurants over the weekend as well.
1Sadie’s
1200 Villa Place, Nashville
Located just steps from the iconic Music Row, Sadie’s invites lovebirds to enjoy a special menu of modern Mediterranean cuisine. Perfect for sharing and sampling, the holiday menu brings a fresh and innovative twist to classic dishes including:
- Seared Hokkaido Scallops with piquillo pepper broth, chorizo, winter vegetable tabbouleh
- Wagyu Flat Iron + Lobster Kebab Board for 2 with seasoned rice, grilled mushrooms, confit shallots, warm pita
- Pan Seared Halibut for 2 with fennel beurre blanc, za’atar breadcrumbs, orzo
Make a reservation here.
2Adele’s
1210 McGavock Street, Nashville
Seamlessly blending light California cuisine and the rustic comfort of Italian dishes prepared in wood-burning ovens and grills, Adele’s offers an elevated and elegant Valentine’s dinner menu. Highlights from the thoughtfully curated menu include:
- Arancini with arborio, olive, n’juda, fonduta
- Vegan Truffle Risotto with crispy garlic, chives
- Ribeye for Two with bone marrow, confit fingerlings, truffle butter
Make a reservation here.
3Holston House Cocktail Quest
118 7th Avenue N, Nashville
4Liquor Lab
144 2nd Ave N STE 10, Nashville
For Valentine’s Day 2025, Liquor Lab is offering a special Valentine’s Day Cocktail class from Thursday, February 13 to Saturday, February 15. The class is a testament to the season of love with a celebration aimed at learning the secrets behind crafting signature cocktails that capture the essence of romance. Couples will be able to try their hand at three themed cocktails for the love-filled day backed by a staffed mixologist and enjoy small bites sourced from local partners in the city.
Make reservations here.
5The Nashville Grange
1000 Broadway, Nashville
Enjoy a special prix fixe menu for dinner service at the restaurant on the ground floor of Grand Hyatt Nashville from Thursday, February 13 through Sunday, February 16. For $60, guests will receive Beet Carpaccio (winter citrus, herbs, hazelnuts, chevre, chicory and a honey vinaigrette), Surf & Turf (diver scallop and lacquered short rib, gold rice risotto, maitake, pickled mustard greens and xo sauce) and a Dark Chocolate Blood Orange and Raspberry Tart, served with marmalade, mascarpone, chocolate soil and citrus caviar.
For an additional $40 guests can choose to add on a half dozen oysters served with grapefruit mignonette and cocktail sauce and two glasses of champagne.
Make a reservation here.
6Lou/Na
1000 Broadway, Nashville
Head to the rooftop at Grand Hyatt Nashville on Feb 13, 14 and 16 to try specialty cocktails, desserts and add-ons that are themed for the romantic holiday. The Moonstruck cocktail, featuring Beefeater gin, blueberry mint and lime pairs deliciously with the Dark Chocolate Blood Orange and Raspberry Tart, featuring marmalade, mascarpone, chocolate soil and citrus caviar. Just for the holiday weekend, indulge in the “Cupid’s Catch,” featuring half dozen oysters served with a grapefruit mignonette and cocktail sauce and two glasses of champagne.
71 Kitchen
710 Demonbreun St, Nashville
Celebrate Valentine’s Day at 1 Kitchen Nashville with a romantic dining experience featuring The Perfect Pair specials menu, including highlights like Truffle Lobster Broth, Chatel Farms Tenderloin for Two, and Strawberries and Champagne Gateau, available all weekend.
Make reservations here.
8Sushi Bar
610 Magazine Street, Nashville
This intimate speakeasy in The Gulch will create a romantic atmosphere with candlelight and flowers for you and your special someone. Guests can enjoy a lavish 17-course nigiri menu inspired by Valentine’s Day, featuring luxurious ingredients like caviar, truffle, and foie gras for $225 per person. To make the experience even more special, there will be a complimentary champagne toast upon arrival.
Make a reservation here.
9STK
700 12th Avenue S, Nashville
Nothing screams romance like a steakhouse dinner! Order from red heart-shaped menus and indulge in entrees such as the 6 oz. Wagyu Filet ($89) and 3 oz. Wagyu Fried Rice with Egg ($49). End the night with Chocolate Lava Marshmallow Cake or the “Cupid’s Cloud”, STK’s festive take on their viral cotton candy dessert “The Cloud”. Guests will also be able to order Moet Chandon Rose (priced by the glass) and 30g of Imperia Kaluga Caviar ($149).
Make reservations here.
10Gathre
1810 Broadway, Nashville
That’s Amore! The modern Italian scratch kitchen inside Hotel Fraye will be offering two specialty dinner entrees: the scrumptious Steak Diane ($48), a 6oz filet with whiskey and mushroom cream sauce served with whipped shallot potatoes and sautéed haricots verts; and Seafood Scampi ($42), a trifecta of shrimp, crab and bay scallop in garlic butter scampi sauce, served with handcrafted tagliatelle pasta and accompanied by a slice of fresh focaccia.
Toast to an evening with your loved one with the Red, White and Sparkling wine flight, available for $35 or specialty cocktail, “This Year’s Love” ($16), crafted with strawberry-infused Bacardi Superior and notes of fresh pineapple and energizing citrus.
Make reservations here.
11Stateside Kitchen
210 4th Avenue N, Nashville
“Dine & Valentine” with a Surf & Turf Menu for 2 ($200) at the restaurant inside Dream Nashville. Enjoy a four-course dinner, starting with a Winter Greens salad with apple butter vinaigrette, followed by Truffle Whipped Ricotta, made with Local Honeycomb, Marcona Almonds and Grilled Focaccia. The main event is a 12 oz. Chateaubriand & Lobster Tail, served with seasonal vegetables and a loaded baked potato. Finish your meal with something sweet, with an assortment of macarons and chocolate-covered strawberries. A La Carte specials will also be available.
Make a reservation here.
12The Pharmacy Burger Parlor & Beer Garden
731 McFerrin Avenue, Nashville
At The Pharmacy Burger Parlor & Beer Garden, where the union of gourmet burgers and world-class beer awaits all visitors, couples or friends celebrating Galentine’s Day can enjoy the love-filled day in a cozy, laid-back atmosphere – making for a perfect, no-pressure night where delicious food leads the way.
Guests at The Pharmacy Burger can enjoy bold, flavor-packed burgers ranging from traditional cheeseburgers to breakfast-inspired bacon and egg creations to patties topped with pico de gallo and guacamole and more, paired with the following Valentine’s Day offerings:
- Red Velvet Shakes: Perfect for the day of romance, this shake features vanilla ice cream and red velvet cake topped with whipped cream, red velvet cake crumbles.
- A special deal for 2 this year: Couples and friends can enjoy (2)Jackalope Lovebird’s bursting with flavors of strawberry & raspberry for only $10.
Setting the mood for the day, guests can enjoy a Pharmacy Charcuterie Board (featuring meats, cheese, mustard and jam)
- For Valentine’s Day 2025, all bottled wines will be $10 off!
- For the non-velvet lovers, guests can also try the Strawberry Shake, coming to Pharmacy year-round thanks to a new partnership with Dole Foodservices, making it even tastier (and a must-try) for Valentine’s Day.
13White Limozeen
101 20th Avenue N, Nashville
At White Limozeen, Executive Chef Vannesa Bordoy is creating a specialty four course prix fixe menu for Valentine’s Day on Friday, February 14 from 4 to 10:30 p.m. The menu will be $80 per person with optional wine or cocktail pairings for an additional $45. Normal service will be offered as well for guests who don’t want to partake.
14Red Phone Booth
136 Rosa L Parks Boulevard, Nashville
Members and a guest enjoy complimentary entry, while non-members can join the celebration for $20 at the door (doors open at 4:00pm). Please note that seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Early arrival is encouraged to secure your perfect spot.
Patrons can indulge in the Valentine’s Day à la carte menu, crafted to enhance your romantic evening, and toast with their Telmont Champagne Bottle special, accompanied by four decadent chocolate-covered strawberries, available for $99. In addition to carefully crafted cocktails, skillfully prepared with attention to detail, guests can immerse themselves in the ambiance reminiscent of a classic speakeasy and live entertainment each evening. The venue’s timeless style and opulence set the stage for an unforgettable night out. Savor the sounds of live jazz from 9:00 pm to midnight.
Please join our FREE Newsletter