Where to Celebrate National Ice Cream Day

By
Donna Vissman
-
Photo by Donna Vissman

Today, July 16, is National Ice Cream Day. In 1984, Ronald Reagan declared July as National Ice Cream Month and established National Ice Cream Day as the third Sunday of July.

In celebration of this special day, we’ve put together a list of local ice cream shops to grab a scoop today.

1Hattie Jane’s

photo from Hattie Jane’s
  • 16 Public Square, Columbia
  • 116 N Church Street, Murfreesboro
  • Assembly Food Hall, 5055 Broadway, Nashville

On July 16, Hattie Jane’s will celebrate National Ice Cream Day by giving away exclusive swag bags to the first 20 customers at the Murfreesboro, Columbia and Nashville scoop shops. Additionally, all guests can enjoy free ice cream toppings on their scoops at each location. 

2Jeni’s Ice Cream

photo courtesy of Jeni’s Ice Cream
  • 1892 Eastland Avenue, Nashville
  • 2312 12th Avenue South, Nashville
  • 900 Rosa L. Parks Boulevard, Nashville
  • 1819 21st Avenue South, Nashville
  • 211 Franklin Road, Brentwood
  • 4021 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin
  • 5054 Broadway Place, Nashville
  • 4900 Centennial Boulevard, Nashville

They build ice creams completely from scratch using a unique recipe honed and perfected over more than 20 years by founder, Jeni Britton. Their ice creams have a uniquely smooth texture and buttercream body, with bright flavor and clean finish. They also offer vegan options as well.

3Sweet Haven

Photo by Donna Vissman
  • 1015 Westhaven Boulevard, Franklin
  • 214 East Main Street, Franklin

The family owned scoop shop served soft serve yogurt and ice cream. There’s even an themed sprinkle bar.

4Franklin Milkshake Bar

Photo by Donna Vissman

230 Franklin Road, Franklin (Inside Fork of the South)

At the Factory in Franklin, Fork of the South offers a little bit of everything you might need including something to hit the sweet spot. Find a selection of ice cream, milkshakes, and sundaes.

5Kokos Ice Cream

Photo from Kokos Ice Cream
  • 3 City Avenue, Nashville
  • 206 Depot Street, Columbia only on Friday and Saturday

This local spot serves only vegan ice cream. Their recipe uses a base of coconut milk for those who are allergic to dairy or trying to avoid dairy.

6Bobbie’s Dairy Dip

Photo from Bobbie’s Dairy Dip

5301 Charlotte Avenue, Nashville

Serving some of the best soft serve around since 1951, it is an institution of a place but it’s only available from March until October. Walk up to the window and order some of the best ice cream around.

7Elliston Place Soda Shop

Photo by Donna Vissman

2105 Elliston Place, Nashville

A longstanding restaurant in Nashville, over 80 years to be exact, it has the retro soda shop feel. Sit down and try a banana spilt, hot fudge sundae or a milkshake.

8Katie’s Ice Cream

Photo from Katie’s Ice Cream

106 Church Street, Dickson

Recently featured on Tennessee Crossroads, the local shop is named after the family’s daughter Katie. All ice cream is made in shop. There’s even an ice cream vending machine outside the shop in case you get there when it’s not open.

9Sweet T’s Gelato

Photo from Sweet T’s Gelato

4514 Highway 70, White Bluff

Owned by the Chandler family, you will find a selection of ice cream sandwiches, popsicles, ice cream cakes, and of course scoops of gelato.

10Crave Ice Cream

Photo from Crave

300 Indian Lake Boulevard, Hendersonville

Locally-owned, this place offers rolled ice cream with loads of toppings. It’s located in the Streets of Indian Lake shopping complex.

11Adelita’s Ice Cream

Stock Photo

307 W Main Street, Lebanon

This local spot has rave reviews from those who stop by to grab a scoop. It is a cash only shop.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here