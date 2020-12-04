Where to Celebrate National Cookie Day

Today is National Cookie Day! There’s no better comfort food than a warm cookie during these difficult times.
Here are some places to score cookies today.
1Tiff’s Treats
7011 Executive Drive, Brentwood
615-562-2250
4031 Aspen Drive, Franklin
629-216-4400
Today, there are offering a chance to win cookies for everyone on your Christmas list. You can enter to win cookies for your gift list at https://www.dojomojo.com/
Be sure to check out one of their locations for warm out of the oven cookies.
2Crumbl Cookies
539 Cool Springs Boulevard, Franklin
615-422-7722
18 Cadillac Drive, Brentwood
615-267-3161
Free chocolate chip cookies while supplies last. They are also offering 20 percent off a 4-pack of cookies. Flavor selections this week include peppermint bark, red velvet cream cheese, cookies & cream milkshake, and chocolate chip.
3Great American Cookies
CoolSprings Galleria
1800 Galleria Boulevard, Franklin
615-771-7557
Every customer that walks into a Great American Cookies location on National Cookie Day is entitled to one free cookie. You don’t need to buy anything, just mention the deal and enjoy your free snack!
Christie Cookie Co.
1205 3rd Avenue North, Nashville
615-242-3817
The Nashville-based cookie company is offering free chocolate chip cookies at their Germantown Bakery while supplies last.
4Triple Crown Bakery
118 4th Avenue North, Franklin
615-721-8488
There are no deals today at this local bakery, however, they just released their first batch of Gingerbread men.
5Franklin Bakehouse
100 E Main Street, Franklin
615-628-8493
This locally-owned shop recently opened with a rotating list of baked good and cookies.
6Delta Bound Southern Food Joint
5075 Main Street, Spring Hill
615-392-8188
Trying to get in the holiday spirit, try one of their iced sugar cookies with sprinkles.