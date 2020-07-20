



Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson signed an Executive Order requiring citizens to wear masks or face coverings when in public places and social distancing is not possible. The order went into effect at 11:59 pm on July 7 and expires at 11:59 pm on August 3.

Below is a list of places where you can buy masks. Some stores have limited quantities, you may want to call ahead to ensure they still have masks in stock.

If you are a shop owner and are currently selling masks or other face coverings, e-mail us at [email protected] with your store name, address and phone number and we will add you to the list.

Jondie Boutique

412 Main Street, Franklin

615-807-2386

jondie.com

Habit Boutique

506 W Main Street, Franklin

615-905-8721

habit-nashville.myshopify.com

Gin-O

118 4th Avenue South, Franklin

615-591-8450

facebook.com/ginoboutiquetn

AbbyLeigh Gifts

5015 Hughes Crossing, Suite 135, Franklin

615-465-6502

shopabbyleigh.com

Threadzz Boutique

7177 Nolensville Road, Nolensville

615-819-2235

facebook.com/ThreadzzBoutique

Brilliant Sky Toys

1705 Mallory Lane, Brentwood

615-434-4515

The local toy store carries kids sized masks

facebook.com/brilliantskybrentwood

Twine Graphics

304 Public Square, Franklin

615-538-8031

twineretail.com

Project Mask Up

Brentwood-based online store. When you purchase a mask, they give donate a mask to those in need.

projectmaskup.com

RockyLovesLulu

Nashville-based Etsy store with lots of options. Instead of elastic, they offer tie masks.

etsy.com/shop/RockyLovesLulu

Rocket Masks

Online store (located in Murfreesboro)

Promises that masks ship within one business day.

rocketmasks.net

Target

Multiple locations- stores stock vary.

Find kids mask online here.

Find adult mask online here.

Old Navy

1618 Galleria Boulevard, Franklin

615-370-0892

In-store stock goes fast, but you can shop online at oldnavey.gap.com

Home Depot

Home Depot has disposable masks and gaiter face coverings online.

homedepot.com

Walmart

Walmart sells a variety of masks, including gaiter face coverings online.

walmart.com



