Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson signed an Executive Order requiring citizens to wear masks or face coverings when in public places and social distancing is not possible. The order went into effect at 11:59 pm on July 7 and expires at 11:59 pm on August 3.
Below is a list of places where you can buy masks. Some stores have limited quantities, you may want to call ahead to ensure they still have masks in stock.
If you are a shop owner and are currently selling masks or other face coverings, e-mail us at [email protected] with your store name, address and phone number and we will add you to the list.
Jondie Boutique
412 Main Street, Franklin
615-807-2386
jondie.com
Habit Boutique
506 W Main Street, Franklin
615-905-8721
habit-nashville.myshopify.com
Gin-O
118 4th Avenue South, Franklin
615-591-8450
facebook.com/ginoboutiquetn
AbbyLeigh Gifts
5015 Hughes Crossing, Suite 135, Franklin
615-465-6502
shopabbyleigh.com
Threadzz Boutique
7177 Nolensville Road, Nolensville
615-819-2235
facebook.com/ThreadzzBoutique
Brilliant Sky Toys
1705 Mallory Lane, Brentwood
615-434-4515
The local toy store carries kids sized masks
facebook.com/brilliantskybrentwood
Twine Graphics
304 Public Square, Franklin
615-538-8031
twineretail.com
Project Mask Up
Brentwood-based online store. When you purchase a mask, they give donate a mask to those in need.
projectmaskup.com
RockyLovesLulu
Nashville-based Etsy store with lots of options. Instead of elastic, they offer tie masks.
etsy.com/shop/RockyLovesLulu
Rocket Masks
Online store (located in Murfreesboro)
Promises that masks ship within one business day.
rocketmasks.net
Target
Multiple locations- stores stock vary.
Find kids mask online here.
Find adult mask online here.
Old Navy
1618 Galleria Boulevard, Franklin
615-370-0892
In-store stock goes fast, but you can shop online at oldnavey.gap.com
Home Depot
Home Depot has disposable masks and gaiter face coverings online.
homedepot.com
Walmart
Walmart sells a variety of masks, including gaiter face coverings online.
walmart.com