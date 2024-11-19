Where to Buy Live Christmas Trees in Williamson County

The Real Christmas Tree Board reported in a news release that in 2024 there will be a real Christmas tree for everyone who wants one. For the third year in a row, those who “grow and know” project sales will be steady and that wholesale prices will be flat.

While there was a shortage of trees for a number of years due to the pandemic, this year 20 % of those responding to the research being done by the Real Christmas Tree Board anticipate selling more trees than they did in the preceding year.

Despite concerns about the possibility of reduced consumer spending due to inflation, Marsha Grey, Executive Director of the Real Christmas Tree Board, believes that the industry is both resilient and consistent.

“We meet demand,” she said. “We sell what we harvest. And we keep planning a decade ahead.”

Just like last year, most of those wanting to buy a real Christmas tree will find one at the first place they go looking for a tree. The number of people buying a real tree for the first time is also expected to increase this year.

“Getting a real Christmas tree provides the memory-making experience that parents are looking for,” said Gray. “Plus, they get to enjoy the wonderful real Christmas tree scent that is a top reason first-time-buyers say they’ll go real this year.”

Below are a number of places to go in and near Williamson County to find a real Christmas tree this year:

Boy Scout Troop 137

https://bsa-troop-137-franklin.square.site/christmas-tree-sale

This year the troop is offering sales of Christmas trees and wreaths online with delivery. They are already taking orders. Click on the link above to order. This is Troop 137’s primary fundraiser. Proceeds help to support supplies, camping, and educational activities for the troop.





Visit our HomeTown Holidays Sponsors and Gift Guides

Country Cove Christmas Tree Farm

1189 Cut Off Road

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Phone: 615-848-8564

Website: https://www.countrycovetrees.com/

Hours: November 23, 29, 30 and December 7, 14, 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

November 24, and December 1, 8, 15, 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

November 27, 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

December 4, 5, 6, 12 and 13, 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm

This family-owned tree farm offers both cut-it-yourself trees and pre-cut trees, wreaths, swags, and centerpieces. They even provide the bow saws. It is located on 35 acres eight miles north of Murfreesboro.

At Country Cove Christmas Tree Farm, you’ll be able to choose from a wide variety of trees, including Pre-cut Fraser, Balsam, Douglas, and Noble fir trees and the Choose-and-Cut White Pine, Leyland Cypress, Turkish Fir and Norway Spruce trees.

Their wreath shop offers custom-designed fresh, ready-for-purchase wreaths. They will offer special ordering for garland, wreaths, mantle swags and mailbox cuddlers.

Not only do they sell the perfect tree and wreaths, but also other holiday items such as unique ornaments, stocking stuffers, holiday table-top and home decorations, and tree stands.

Check their website or Facebook for any changes as they will close once they are sold out.

Gateway Church “Buy a Tree, Change a Life”

1288 Lewisburg Pike

Franklin, Tennessee

(615) 538-6040

Gateway Facebook

Hours: Special Black Friday Hours: 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Mondays through Fridays 4pm – 8pm

Fridays through Sundays 10am – 8pm



Proceeds from tree sales at Gateway Church go to Buy a Tree-Change a Life benefiting orphanages across the world and to benefit kids in Williamson County. They offer Frasier firs, wreaths and garlands. Hot chocolate, s’mores, a bonfire, and t-shirts keep it fun for all.

Pinewood Christmas Tree Farm

Open November 18 until December 17, 2023

7561 South Harpeth Road,

Primm Springs, Tennessee

(615) 364-8684

https://pinewoodchristmastreefarm.com/

Hours: Thursdays, 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Fridays, November 24, 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., then 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Saturdays, 9:00 am until 6:00pm

Sunday,1:00 pm until 6:00pm

Laura Faircloth knew that she wanted to own a Christmas tree farm. The desire grew stronger, and she and her husband, Jamie, eventually bought one, packed their kids up and moved from Nashville into the country. The exit off I-840 to their farm is even named Pinewood Road. How perfect for a Christmas tree farm! So, now they sell pre-cut firs and handmade wreaths. For the first time, this year they will have choose-and-cut trees. Wreaths start at $12.50, choose and cut trees run $12 per foot, and recut trees begin at $120.

Riverbend Nurseries

2008 Lewisburg Pike

Franklin, Tennessee

(615) 468-2008

https://www.facebook.com/riverbendnurseriestn/

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. through 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, 8:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m.

Closed Sundays

Riverbend Nurseries is a family-owned and operated retail garden center and wholesale nursery. Ask around and you will find that their Christmas trees are known to be among the prettiest and most long-lasting trees in the area. As always, they will have a large selection and many sizes offered! They will have live Christmas trees this year in various varieties and sizes, as well as pre-cut trees. And they offer white pine roping, magnolia wreaths, and kissing balls. They will post on Facebook and Instagram when Christmas trees, Poinsettias, and roping are officially available!

Santa’s Christmas Trees

Franklin: 2184 Hillsboro Rd, Franklin, Tennessee

Cool Springs: 530 Cool Springs Blvd, Franklin, Tennessee

Brentwood: 289 Franklin Rd, Brentwood, Tennessee

(615) 467-4001

http://www.santaschristmastrees.com/

Hours: 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m., seven days a week

Jim McLeod has been providing Christmas trees to Sumner County for 40 years. He started Santa’s Trees in 1985 in Williamson County, but over the years it has grown and grown. There are now locations in Nashville, Brentwood, Franklin, Hendersonville and Mt. Juliet. Each week, they bring fresh trees back from the Christmas tree farm and deliver them to their lots. They specialize in Fraser Firs from North Carolina, and also have a selection of trees from the West Coast.

Santa’s Trees not only provide beautiful Christmas trees, but they also offer tree flocking, tree lighting, handmade wood reindeer, wreaths, garlands and greenery. They will also do all of the heavy lifting for you. They offer custom home or office delivery and setup for Christmas trees and accessories.

The lots will open on Friday, November 22, but they are now taking pre-orders.

Other places to find live trees:

Home Depot Brentwood, 8101 Moores Lane, (615) 370-0730

Home Depot Franklin, 224 South Royal Oaks Boulevard, (615) 599-4578

Lowe’s Franklin, 3060 Mallory Lane, (615) 771-3412

Lowe’s Spring Hill, 2000 Belshire Way, (615) 302-4140

Walmart Fairview, 7100 Hopgood Road, (615) 387-7020

Walmart Franklin, 3600 Mallory Lane, (615) 771-0929

Walmart Spring Hill, 4959 Main Street, (615) 435-2443

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email