Where to Buy Live Christmas Trees in Williamson County

According to the annual survey conducted by the Real Christmas Tree Board, 84% of wholesale growers said they do not plan to raise wholesale prices for the 2025 season, with some growers saying they planned to lower prices. This means that for the fourth year, live tree prices should be about the same as last year.

Marsha Gray, executive director of the Real Christmas Tree Board, said in a press release, “Growers are prepared, supply is strong, and most are holding wholesale prices steady this year. This reflects the consistency of the real Christmas tree industry and the commitment of growers to ensuring that there’s a real Christmas tree for everyone who wants one.”

Real Christmas trees might look good to more people this year due to the rising tariffs on the stock of artificial trees coming from outside of the country. The cost of artificial trees is expected to rise considerably according to the American Christmas Tree Association. A shortage of stock may be the result as retailers are expected to order fewer trees to minimize being left with expensive seasonal stock.

Below are a number of places to go in and near Williamson County to find a real Christmas tree this year:

Boy Scout Troop 16

Heritage Elementary School

4801 Columbia Pike

Thompson Station, Tennessee

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Troop16ChristmasTreeLot/

Hours: November 22, 28 and 29, 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

November 23 and 30, 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

To support their programming, Boy Scout Troop 16 will be selling wreaths and pre-cut Frasier Furs. Located at the front of the school, tree prices will begin at $100 and wreaths will be $40 each. Shop early for the best selection.

Country Cove Christmas Tree Farm

1189 Cut Off Road

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Phone: 615-848-8564

Website: https://www.countrycovetrees.com/

Hours: November 22, 28, 29 and December 6, 13, 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

November 23, 30 and December 7, 14, 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

November 26, 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

December 4, 5, 11 and 12, 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm

This family-owned tree farm offers both cut-it-yourself trees and pre-cut trees, wreaths, swags, and centerpieces. They even provide the bow saws. It is located on 35 acres eight miles north of Murfreesboro.

At Country Cove Christmas Tree Farm, you’ll be able to choose from a wide variety of trees, including pre-cut Fraser, Douglas, and Noble fir trees and the choose-and-cut White Pine, Virginia Pine, Leyland Cypress, Turkish Fir, Carolina Sapphire and Norway Spruce trees. Check their website for recommended time for cutting.

Their wreath shop offers custom designed fresh, ready-for-purchase wreathes. They will offer special ordering for garland, wreaths, mantle swags and mailbox cuddlers.

Not only do they sell the perfect tree and wreaths, but also other holiday items such as unique ornaments, stocking stuffers, holiday table-top and home decorations, and tree stands.

Check their website or Facebook for any changes as they will close once they are sold out.

Gateway Church “Buy a Tree, Change a Life”

1288 Lewisburg Pike

Franklin, Tennessee

(615) 538-6040

Gateway Facebook

Hours: Opens November 20

Black Friday and Weekends, 10am – 8pm

Mondays through Fridays, 4pm – 8pm



Proceeds from tree sales at Gateway Church will go to Buy a Tree-Change a Life benefiting orphanages across the world and to benefit kids in Williamson County. They offer Frasier furs, wreaths and garlands. Hot chocolate, s’mores, a bonfire, and t-shirts keep it fun for all.

Pinewood Christmas Tree Farm



7561 South Harpeth Road,

Primm Springs, Tennessee

(615) 364-8684

https://pinewoodchristmastreefarm.com/

Hours: November 22, 29 and December 6, 13, 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

November 23, 30 and December 7, 14, 1:00pm until 6:00pm

November 28, 10:00 am until 6:00pm

December 4, Saturdays, 3:00 pm until 7:00pm

December 5 and 12, 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Laura Faircloth knew then that she wanted to own a Christmas tree farm. The desire grew stronger, and she and her husband, Jamie, eventually bought one, packed their kids up and moved from Nashville into the country. The exit off I-840 to their farm is even named Pinewood Road. How perfect for a Christmas tree farm!

Wreaths and small swags start at $12.50. Pre-cut Frasier Furs are available, as well as choose and cut trees, including White Pines, Virginia Pines, and limited quantities of Murray Cyprus.

Free photos with Santa Claus on November 28 through 30 and December 5 through 7. Watch their Facebook page before coming. They will close once they have sold out.

Riverbend Nurseries

2008 Lewisburg Pike

Franklin, Tennessee

(615) 468-2008

https://www.riverbendnurseries.com/

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. through 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, 8:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m.

Closed Sundays

Riverbend Nurseries is a family-owned and operated retail garden center and wholesale nursery. Ask around and you will find that their Christmas trees are known to be among the prettiest and most long-lasting trees in the area.

They have a selection of fresh-cut Frasier Furs now available, including table top varieties. And they offer white pine roping, magnolia wreaths, and kissing balls. Orders are now being taken for custom made holiday wreaths and table arrangements.

Santa’s Christmas Trees

Franklin: 2184 Hillsboro Rd, Franklin, Tennessee

Cool Springs: 530 Cool Springs Blvd, Franklin, Tennessee

Brentwood: 289 Franklin Rd, Brentwood, Tennessee

(615) 467-4001

http://www.santaschristmastrees.com/

Hours: 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m., seven days a week

Jim McLeod has been providing Christmas trees to Sumner County for more than 40 years. He started Santa’s Trees in 1985 in Williamson County, but over the years it has grown and grown. There are now locations in Nashville, Brentwood, Franklin, Hendersonville and Mt. Juliet. Each week, they bring fresh trees back from the Christmas tree farm and deliver them to their lots. They specialize in Fraser Firs from North Carolina.

Santa’s Trees not only provide beautiful Christmas trees, but they also offer tree flocking, tree lighting, handmade wood reindeer, wreaths, garlands and greenery. They will also do all of the heavy lifting for you. They offer custom home or office delivery and setup for Christmas trees and accessories.

Moon Valley Nurseries

4114 Murfreesboro Road

Franklin, Tennessee

(615) 616-8835

Open daily 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Moon Valley Nurseries, a premier tree and plant nursery in Franklin, is excited to announce that its Christmas tree lots opened as of Black Friday.

Moon Valley offers a wide variety of Christmas trees Noble Fir, Douglas Fir and Frasier Fir ranging from 6 feet to 15 feet.

For a limited time, customers who purchase a Christmas tree during the first week lots are open will receive $10 off their tree, plus $50 in nursery cash redeemable in-store after January 1. Following the first week, the $10 discount will no longer be available, while the $50 nursery cash offer will remain in effect.

Other places to find live trees:

Home Depot Brentwood, 8101 Moors Lane, (615) 370-0730

Home Depot Franklin, 224 South Royal Oaks Boulevard, (615) 599-4578

Lowe’s Franklin, 3060 Mallory Lane, (615) 771-3412

Lowe’s Spring Hill, 2000 Belshire Way, (615) 302-4140

Walmart Fairview, 7100 Hopgood Road, (615) 387-7020

Walmart Franklin, 3600 Mallory Lane, (615) 771-0929

Walmart Spring Hill, 4959 Main Street, (615) 435-2443

