Places to Buy a King Cake

A big part of the Mardi Gras celebration is the King Cake. It’s a tradition that is thought to have been brought to New Orleans from France in 1870. Typically, a King Cake is an oval-shaped bakery delicacy, often described as a cross between a coffee cake and a French pastry that is as rich in history as it is in flavor.
Decorated in royal colors of purple which signify “Justice,” green for “Faith,” and gold for “Power,” the colors used for the cake are also the signature colors used for Mardi Gras. The particular colors were chosen to resemble a jeweled crown honoring the Wise Men who visited the Christ Child on Epiphany. In the past, things like coins, beans, pecans, or peas were hidden in each King Cake.
Today, a tiny plastic baby is placed inside the cake. At a party, the King Cake is sliced and served. Each person looks to see if their piece contains the “baby.” If so, then that person is named “King” for a day and designated to host the next party and provide the King Cake.
1Merridee’s Breadbasket
110 4th Avenue South, Franklin
615-790-3755
Louisiana natives claim Merridee’s has the best King Cake around. Find in the bakery or call and place your order. They offer a full-size that serves 10-12 people and a mini that serves 1-2 people.
2Puffy Muffin
229 Franklin Road, Brentwood
615-373-2741
At Puffy Muffin, you can place an order for the popular item but don’t delay because they often sell out quickly.
3Triple Crown Bakery
118 4th Avenue North, Franklin
615-721-8488
This locally owned bakery will draw you in the door with the smells wafting from fresh baked cakes, pies, scones and more. Orders have closed for the cakes but they will have a limited selection in the bakery until Tuesday, March 4th.
4Kroger
Multiple Locations
King Cakes are available in stores but some stores have sold out of their supply for the season. Check first before heading out.
5The Cupcake Collection
1213 6th Avenue South, Nashville
615-244-2900
Cupcake Collection will offer King Cake cupcakes this year. You can place your order online here.
6Julia’s Homestyle Bakery
1911 Medical Center Parkway, Suite B, Murfreesboro
615-890-2253
King Cakes are back! They have large and mini available cream cheese filled, cinnamon sugar, and cinnamon cream cheese. They are first come first serve. You may call ahead to pre order! 615-890-2253 (CAKE).
7Publix
Multiple locations
A few King Cakes are in stores now for a limited time. They have an option of cheese King Cake and Cinnamon King Cake.
8SweetAbility
A Nashville-based nonprofit bakery whose mission is to provide a safe and empowering work environment for individuals with disabilities. Through March 4, SweetAbility is selling their famous King Cakes online through their website or in person at The Produce Place in Sylvan Park and The Picnic Cafe at Belle Meade.
The King Cakes are being offered as a full-sized cake (6″, 8″ and 10″) or individual mini cakes ($5.99), perfect for any Mardi Gras celebration. Additionally, they are being sold in two flavors: traditional and Praline Pecan Glazed.
