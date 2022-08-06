Where to Begin When Planning a Kitchen Remodel

Whether you are in a home that’s new to you and you’d like it to better reflect your personality, or you have owned your home a while and want to upgrade, a kitchen remodel is a great place to start.

The beauty of a kitchen remodel is the ability to go big with a complete overhaul and finally get the kitchen of your dreams. If so, the kitchen design experts at French’s Cabinet Gallery can help.

Here are a few tips to get you started with creating a solid plan.

Determine Which Elements to Change

The first step is deciding which elements of your kitchen will be replaced or changed. If you are envisioning a full renovation, consider how flooring, appliances, countertops, cabinets, and other features will work together.

Decide On Your New Kitchen Layout

Spending some time examining how you currently use your space and how you would like to use the area after the remodel will help you determine whether your kitchen’s current layout is working or if you want to relocate some aspects. Today, kitchens are often hubs of family life, serving as a place to gather for meals, do homework, entertain, and more. Open or partially-open floor plans enable you to prepare meals and snacks without isolating you from family, friends, and guests. However, private kitchens that separate the sometimes messy task of food preparation from dining and entertaining are somewhat trending again. Do what fits your needs.

Draw Your Kitchen Floor Plan

After you have determined the most functional and satisfying layout, as well as which design elements will be updated, you can draw a floorplan. Using a tape measure and grid paper, carefully measure both horizontally and vertically, then mark on the grid paper the dimensions of walls, locations of windows and appliances, and any obstructions, such as pipes and vents that will remain in place. You will also want to note things like gas and water lines and electrical outlets that are not easily relocated. With a floor plan in hand, our designers can start by giving you linear foot pricing to help you establish a budget for cabinetry. If you decide to proceed, we can provide you with a beautiful and highly functional cabinetry layout.

Delve Into Design Ideas

If you haven’t already begun exploring design concepts, now is the time to start. Browsing sites like Pinterest, Instagram, and Houzz can provide inspiration. You may even discover new ideas to help you build a kitchen style that allows you to express your personality and meet your family’s needs in ways you had not imagined.

A kitchen remodel can feel like a big task with many steps involved.

Fortunately, the kitchen design experts at French’s Cabinet Gallery, LLC can make your project easier. With our knowledge and experience with kitchen style and design, French’s can provide professional assistance from start to finish.

Call French’s Cabinet Gallery LLC today, and let us help you take your kitchen from drab to fab.

French's Cabinet Gallery LLC

(615) 371-8385

7108 Crossroads Blvd #304, Brentwood, TN 37027

