When Will the New Franklin Chipotle Location Open?

The newest location of Chipotle will open at 1711 Galleria Boulevard, Franklin on Tuesday, January 20th at 10:45 am.

Here’s what you need to know about the new location.

Hours: Open every day 10:45a – 10p

High Protein Menu: Franklin guests can try the brand’s new curated menu that features items that range from 15 to 81 grams of protein per item. The menu offers entrees like the Double High Protein Bowl and High Protein-High Fiber Bowl, snacks like the new High Protein Cup, and a Single Chicken Taco starting at $3.50.

Chipotle U Rewards: College students will score 1,000 bonus points upon enrolling in Chipotle U Rewards and earn 20% more points on every purchase, resulting in free Chipotle fast. This new program is designed for college students, bringing more value to Gen Z than ever before. College students can enroll in Chipotle U Rewards starting today at chipotle.com/chipotle-u-rewards.

Build-Your-Own Chipotle: Franklin guests can order this fast, easy, stress-free option to bring the customizable Chipotle experience to their homes. The new offering serves four to six people.

Is the restaurant hiring?

Yes, Chipotle is hiring at the Franklin location and across the U.S.

There are approximately 30 jobs per location, with competitive benefits, including:

A crew bonus with the opportunity to earn an extra month’s worth of pay each year

A debt-free college degree program; and English as a second language

Access to mental healthcare for employees and their families. Find more at chipotle.com/careers.

MORE EAT & DRINK NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email